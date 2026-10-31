File photo: Health workers in Ebola kits

By Fawzi Kehinde, Olufemi Adediran

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two suspected cases of Ebola disease in the North-East region.

The agency disclosed this in an update posted on its X handle on Saturday, saying the two individuals had been isolated while contact identification and listing were ongoing.

It added that laboratory testing was being conducted to determine whether the individuals had contracted the disease.

“Two suspected cases of Ebola disease have been identified in Nigeria’s North-East region. Both individuals have been isolated, contact identification and listing is ongoing, and laboratory testing is being conducted.

“Being classified as suspected cases does not mean they are confirmed Ebola cases; confirmation is subject to laboratory results,” the statement read.

The NCDC, however, cautioned that being classified as suspected cases did not mean the individuals had tested positive for Ebola, stressing that confirmation would depend on laboratory results.

The agency urged Nigerians to maintain good hand hygiene, practise enhanced sanitation and adhere to guidance from public health authorities.

It said further updates would be provided as verified information became available.

The development comes days after the Federal Government confirmed Nigeria’s first imported case of Ebola virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on October 20, 2026.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, said the infected woman had travelled to Nigeria from Uganda and developed symptoms on October 7 before seeking medical attention at a private hospital in Abuja on October 11.

Following the confirmation, health authorities initially identified 44 contacts of the patient, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and people who might have travelled with her. The number later rose to 53, with the contacts placed under surveillance.

The patient was subsequently evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 alongside her husband, who had remained asymptomatic. Pate said she was clinically stable at the time of the evacuation but warned that she could still transmit the virus.

The World Health Organisation said Nigeria would need to complete a 42-day monitoring period before it could be declared free of Ebola, comprising 21 days of monitoring for identified contacts and another 21 days in line with established protocols.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government announced a payment of N100,000 weekly to each contact of the confirmed case to encourage compliance with quarantine directives and prevent possible community transmission.

Fawzi Kehinde

Fawzi is a journalist and subeditor covering a wide range of beats including politics, metro, and international news, among others. He also optimises stories for digital audiences.

Olufemi Adediran

Punch Nigeria Limited