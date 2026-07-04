By Tom Jones Usen

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate removal of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to an alleged corruption scandal involving a purported non-existent government agency and the sale of public appointments.

It described the allegations as grave and said Gbajabiamila’s continued stay in office could compromise any credible investigation into the matter.

“The immediate removal of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to allow for a full, unbiased investigation, as his continued stay in office constitutes a clear conflict of interest and a threat to the integrity of any probe,” the NDC said.

In a press statement issued on Friday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the opposition party accused the Chief of Staff of being connected to the activities of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), which it claimed was used to divert public funds despite the Presidency’s reported denial that such an agency exists.

“The non-existent agency was allegedly used to siphon public funds, with the active collusion and facilitation by the Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila,” the statement read.

The NDC said the allegations were based on claims made by Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who identifies himself as the Director-General of the PFIPC.

According to the party, Adeyemi alleged that the agency received allocations in the 2026 budget and operated several financial accounts, including domiciliary accounts and a Treasury Single Account (TSA), despite the Presidency reportedly disowning the organisation.

The opposition questioned how an agency described as non-existent could allegedly secure government funding and operate financial accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The NDC finds it deeply troubling that an agency the Presidency claims does not exist could open multiple high-level financial accounts at the apex bank,” the party stated.

“How then was a fictitious agency able to open such accounts without the necessary documentation?”

The party also questioned claims that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service approved 314 staff positions for the agency, saying such actions, if confirmed, would raise serious concerns about accountability within government institutions.

It further referenced allegations by Adeyemi that the Chief of Staff demanded 48 per cent of the agency’s take-off grant, reportedly valued at more than ₦27.3 billion.

It also cited allegations that Adeyemi secured his appointment through a ₦600 million payment allegedly facilitated through the Chief of Staff, with ₦400 million said to have been paid through proxies and a balance of ₦200 million outstanding.

“These are not mere allegations; they point to a disturbing pattern of institutionalised corruption, including the alleged sale of appointments to the highest bidders,” the statement said.

The NDC argued that the allegations cast doubt on the transparency and accountability of the Tinubu administration.

The party also referenced the reported death of Babatunde Tanimola, whom it described as an intermediary between Adeyemi and the Chief of Staff.

According to the statement, Tanimola died in a fire incident at a hotel in Utako, Abuja, on October 22, 2025, a day after a petition by the Chief of Staff was reportedly received by the police.

The NDC further cited Adeyemi’s claims that he had survived multiple assassination attempts, including an attack along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, and urged authorities to provide him with witness protection.

“The panel must also investigate the mysterious death of Mr Babatunde Tanimola and the assassination attempts on Prince Adeyemi, with a view to uncovering the full truth and bringing perpetrators to justice. Similarly, Adeyemi should immediately be given witness protection privileges,” the statement added.

The party also urged the President to establish an independent investigative panel to examine the alleged operations of the PFIPC, including its budgetary allocations, account openings, staff approvals and financial transactions.

It further called for forensic analysis of official documents signed by the Chief of Staff since assuming office and urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct what it described as a full-scale investigation into the matter.

In addition, the NDC said officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service should be questioned over their alleged roles.

“The NDC stands firmly with the people of Nigeria in demanding accountability. Anyone found culpable in this sordid affair, no matter how highly placed, must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the statement concluded.

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