by

Promise Eze

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have arrested Mary Yetunde Barek, a 67-year-old UK-bound Nigerian-British grandma,with 13 kilograms of cocaine.

The NDLEA said the cocaine was concealed in peels of plantain found in her luggage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson for the agency in a statement on Sunday, said the cocaine-filled plantains appeared as real plantains and packed among other food items.

“The suspect who works as a caregiver in the United Kingdom was arrested at the departure hall of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport while attempting to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London on Sunday 28th June 2026,” the statement reads.

“A thorough search of her bags resulted in the discovery of 31 big wraps of cocaine which were packaged to appear like plantain hands, weighing a total of 13 kilograms. In her statement, the elderly women admitted full ownership of the recovered cocaine exhibits.”

Babafemi also added that a sting operation in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra state on June 29 resulted in the arrest of Nwabueze Felix Onyeka, a 45-year-old PhD student at the University of Putra, Malaysia, over the seizure of 5.80 kilograms of cocaine concealed in walls of nine cartons of Orijin bitters.

Babafenmi said it was a consignment that was part of a consolidated cargo heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He noted that the arrest of the suspect in Anambra followed the interception of 36 parcels of cocaine, with a gross weight of 5.80 kilograms, concealed within the walls of the herbal drink cartons.

“Four suspects initially arrested in parts of Lagos during investigations include: the cargo agent, Alalade Taiwo Azeez; the driver who conveyed the consignment to the cargo agent, Ndem Ogbonna Kelechi; a trader at ASPANDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos who handed over the consignment to the driver for delivery to the cargo agent, Okeke Tochukwu Chimezie and an accomplice who supplied the cartons of Origin bitters used in concealing the cocaine, Igwilo Chidi Henry,” the statement reads.

“The efforts eventually paid off, leading to the unmasking of Nwabueze hiding in his village Aziora, Ozubulu, Anambra state as the leader of the syndicate.”

NDLEA operatives also arrested suspects in Taraba, Kaduna, Ebonyi and Plateau states over drug trafficking, recovering 43,980 capsules of Tramadol, 1.7kg of methamphetamine, and 246.7kg of skunk in separate operations.

The statement added that in Gombe, NDLEA also arrested Dahiru Mohammed, and Isiya Lawan, recovering 587 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 556kg from them at Kuri village in Yamaltu-Deba LGA.

The agency said it continued to sustain its war against drug abuse (WADA) campaign, holding sensitisation lectures in schools across Anambra, Enugu, Ogun and Kano states during the past week.

The Cable