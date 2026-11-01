by

Bolanle Olabimtan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested two Nigerians based in France after they allegedly ingested 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46 kilogrammes.

The suspects, identified as Aliocus Godian Odife and Sam Blackborn, were intercepted on October 28 during the outward clearance of an Air France flight AF 832 from Abuja to Paris at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA director of media and advocacy, said both men had travelled to Nigeria for holidays before attempting to return to France.

Odife, who reportedly lives in France and works in a factory, arrived in Nigeria on October 21. A body scan conducted during his departure clearance indicated the presence of foreign objects in his stomach.

The agency said Odife admitted to ingesting 110 wraps of cocaine.

“He was placed under observation during which he excreted all 110 wraps, which tested positive for cocaine, with a total weight of 1.901 kilograms,” the statement reads.

His co-traveller, Blackborn, also tested positive for ingestion following a body scan. He confessed to swallowing 90 wraps of cocaine, which he excreted under observation. The recovered substances weighed 1.559 kilogrammes.

NDLEA SEIZES 2,496.5KG OF CANNABIS IN FOUR STATES

In Lagos, operatives intercepted two buses conveying a total of 976 kilogrammes of skunk, a strong strain of cannabis, on October 25.

The first seizure occurred along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, where officers recovered 537 kilogrammes of the substance from a Volkswagen LT 28 bus.

On the same day, another team intercepted a brown J5 bus along the Gbagada-Oshodi expressway and recovered 439 kilogrammes of skunk.

In Oyo state, two suspects, Oguntona Nasiru, 46, and Soji Balogun, 47, were arrested on October 29 while allegedly loading 554 kilogrammes of skunk into a Volvo truck along Idere Road, Igboora.

The operation was a follow-up to an earlier raid targeting a suspected drug dealer identified as Omo Oba, who reportedly escaped arrest on October 25. During that operation, NDLEA operatives seized 309.5 kilogrammes of cannabis, popularly known as Ghanaian Loud, allegedly linked to him.

In Edo state, NDLEA operatives, supported by soldiers, destroyed a cannabis plantation measuring 1.646 hectares at Eko Camp in Ilushi, Esan South East LGA, on October 28.

The agency said the plantation had an estimated yield of 4,115.53 kilogrammes of cannabis. A 50-year-old woman, Christiana Uboi, was arrested at the camp with 301 kilogrammes of processed cannabis, while another 176 kilogrammes was recovered during the operation.

In Ondo state, four suspects were arrested during a raid on cannabis farms in Ijare forest on October 25. The operatives recovered 180 kilogrammes of processed cannabis packed in 16 bags.

NDLEA ARRESTS WOMAN WITH 266 AK-47 AMMUNITION ROUNDS

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway arrested a woman, Aisha Isah, with 266 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition at a tollgate.

In Kaduna, a 68-year-old man, Ifeanyi Egwolonwu, was arrested at Gwargwaje, Zaria, along the Zaria-Kano expressway, with 2,770 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 100 ampoules of diazepam injection, 11,000 diazepam tablets and 4,500 Exol-5 tablets.

The agency also said its operatives arrested two men, Ziya’ulhaq Abdullahi, 35, and Garba Muhammed, 52, in Dorayi, Kano, on October 28, with 19,250 tramadol 225mg pills.

In another operation in Kano, officers recovered 247,500 diazepam tablets weighing 57.7 kilogrammes and 100,000 Exol-5 tablets weighing 38.7 kilogrammes from a location in Tsamiya, Gezawa.

In Sokoto, operatives arrested Ibrahim Ayuba, with 236.6 kilogrammes of skunk on October 31.

The NDLEA also reported the arrest of seven suspects during a raid in Tashan Banke, Kaduna, where 178.85 kilogrammes of cannabis and quantities of diazepam, tramadol, Exol-5 and pregabalin were recovered.

TheCable