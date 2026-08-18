Social Media influencer, Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known online as KC Luxury. Credit: NDLEA

By Solomon Odeniyi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dismantled an international cocaine trafficking cartel that allegedly used Nigeria as a transit hub for moving illicit drugs to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia.

The agency also arrested the alleged Nigerian arrowhead of the syndicate, a self-styled luxury goods dealer and social media influencer, Afolabi Michael, popularly known online as “KC Luxury,” as he attempted to flee the country.

A statement by the agency spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, said the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd.), disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

Marwa described the operation as one of the most significant narcotics investigations undertaken by the agency in recent times, saying it led to the seizure of 184.50kg of cocaine, the largest cocaine seizure made through a courier company in Nigeria.

According to him, the operation began with the interception of the cocaine consignment concealed for onward export through a courier logistics channel in Lagos.

He said following the seizure, he directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to trace the entire network behind the shipment, from the couriers to the masterminds.

Marwa said the cartel hoped to realise as much as N39bn from the consignment through its international distribution network.

“The operation began with the interception of a consignment of 184.50 kilograms of cocaine concealed for onward export through a courier logistics channel in Lagos. Given the scale of the seizure.

“I immediately directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team, with a mandate to trace the entire network behind the shipment, from the couriers to the masterminds.

“The cartel was hoping to realise as much as N39 billion from the consignment through their international distribution network, ” the statement quoted Marwa as saying.

Working with the management of the courier company involved, Marwa said NDLEA operatives unravelled a network of intermediary companies and individuals used to process the consignment, leading to the arrest of two key suspects, among others.

“The first, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics firm through which the cocaine was processed, was found to have a direct and sustained relationship with the cartel’s Nigerian coordinator. Investigation also established that he packages and processes consignments for the syndicate, routes them to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia, while he was paid in cash.

“The second and more prominent suspect is Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known online as “KC Luxury,” whom investigations identified as the Nigerian arrowhead of the cartel. Parading as a social media influencer and businessman dealing in gold, jewellery, and luxury goods, Afolabi used his glamorous public image to disguise a criminal enterprise moving cocaine along a pipeline stretching from South America, through Nigeria, to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia,” Marwa said.

Marwa said Afolabi was arrested at the boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on August 13, 2026, after intelligence indicated that he planned to flee the country on a business-class flight to Paris.

He said the suspect was found in possession of €7,750, £2,800 and N100,000 cash, as well as expensive jewellery.

A subsequent search of his luxury apartment on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, also led to the recovery of exotic vehicles, according to the NDLEA boss.

Marwa said investigations further showed that the cartel used false identities to conceal the true consignors of its shipments and relied on financial facilitators who moved billions of naira on its behalf.

He added that the syndicate maintained criminal contacts in the UK, some of whom had been arrested by British authorities in connection with the same cartel.

The NDLEA boss linked the operation to recent successes against transnational drug networks, including the dismantling of the Switzerland-based Simon Amadi drug cartel, which allegedly laundered millions of dollars through dark web marketplaces, as well as the takedown of two Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine syndicates operating clandestine laboratories in forests in Ogun and Oyo states.

Marwa said the latest operation demonstrated that drug traffickers could no longer hide behind luxury lifestyles, forests, ports or courier companies.

“These operations send an unmistakable signal that this Agency’s reach extends into the ports, the forests, the luxury apartments, and the departure lounges alike, and that no sanctuary exists anywhere in Nigeria for those who traffic in poison,” he said.

He noted that drug trafficking organisations had recently shifted from seaports and airports, where scrutiny had intensified, to courier and logistics companies, which they allegedly considered less monitored channels for moving narcotics across international borders.

Marwa said the dismantling of the cartel, from the interception of the cocaine consignment to the arrest of its alleged Nigerian coordinator, demonstrated the agency’s capacity to detect traffickers wherever they operated.

“There is no alternative route into or out of Nigeria for illicit drugs that this Agency cannot police,” he stated.

The NDLEA chief also described the operation as a product of international cooperation, noting the near-simultaneous arrests of suspected cartel members in Nigeria and the UK.

He commended the agency’s international partners and members of the Special Investigation Team, coordinated by the Director of Operations and General Investigation, for their professionalism in unravelling the syndicate.

Marwa warned individuals who use luxury brands, glamorous lifestyles and social media personas to conceal drug trafficking activities that the agency would track them down.

“To those who believe they can hide behind luxury brands, glamorous lifestyles, and social media personas while trafficking poison into our communities and across our borders, this Agency will find you,” he said.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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