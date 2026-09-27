by

Theophilus Adedokun

Afolabi Kazeem Micheal, socialite popularly known as KC Luxury

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed a 22-count charge against Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as KC Luxury, and two others over the alleged shipment of 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine to London, United Kingdom.

Afolabi was arraigned alongside Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch before Musa Kakaki, judge of the federal high court in Lagos, on Friday.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty to charges bordering on cocaine trafficking, illegal export of narcotics and money laundering.

The case, marked FHC/LAG/CR/755/2026, centres on allegations that the defendants conspired between July 28 and August 1, 2026, with Atandare Oladipupo Oluwarotimi and Latifat Yusuf, who have been arrested in London, to export the cocaine in five consignments through a Lagos-based courier logistics company.

Count one of the charge alleges that the defendants conspired to export the cocaine in consignments bearing five airway bill numbers and shipped under the name Yemi Ejide.

“That you: 1. Afolabi Kazeem Michael a.k.a. KayCee Luxury, KC, Yemi Ejide, 2. Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and 3. Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch, Male, Adults, on or about the period between the 28th July 2026 and 1st day of August 2026 conspired with the duo of Atandare Oladipupo Oluwarotimi and Latifat Yusuf (both of whom have been arrested in London, the United Kingdom in respect of this case) to export 184.5 Kilograms of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug contained in five (5) consignments with Airway Bill Numbers 2079998314, 8224082370, 2079973571, 7181131742, 2211893902 with shipper’s name as ‘Yemi Ejide’ and you thereby committed an act which is an offence against and punishable under section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,” the charge sheet reads.

The other counts accuse Sule of procuring Ekugo to facilitate the alleged export, while Afolabi was accused of procuring a staff member of BOT Express Logistics on Lagos Island to process the consignments.

Afolabi was also accused of unlawfully possessing the cocaine ahead of its intended export.

The charge sheet further alleges that N13.2 million was transferred from a Mallamawa Ventures account with Zenith Bank to BOT Express Logistics as payment for the shipment.

Sixteen counts relate to alleged money laundering. The NDLEA accused Afolabi of moving several billions of naira through companies and personal accounts, including Mallamawa Ventures, Fateey Man Multi-Purpose Nig Ltd, Patonifa Ltd, Ade-Lak Resources, Holmestas Global Services Limited and La Capital Enterprises.

The agency alleged that the funds were used, among other things, to acquire motor vehicles and landed properties in an attempt to conceal the alleged proceeds of illicit activity. Afolabi was also accused of failing to declare his assets to the agency as required by law.

Following the defendants’ not-guilty pleas, NDLEA prosecutor Abu Ibrahim opposed their bail applications and asked the court to remand them in custody, citing the gravity of the offences.

The judge subsequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in the NDLEA’s facility and adjourned the case until October 4, 2026, for ruling on their bail applications.

Afolabi and Ejide, was arrested by NDLEA operatives on August 13 after he attempted to leave Nigeria on a business-class flight to Paris from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The arrest followed the interception of the 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, which the agency estimated to be worth about N39 billion.

The NDLEA said a subsequent search of Afolabi and his Banana Island apartment led to the recovery of exotic vehicles, foreign currency and jewellery allegedly linked to proceeds of the illicit trade.

The case was adjourned to October 4, 2026, for ruling on Afolabi’s bail application.

The Cable