By : Bertram Nwannekanma

NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday publicly destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs and psychotropic substances seized in Lagos, with the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.), warning drug barons, traffickers and dealers that their days of operating with impunity are over.

The destruction, carried out at Nigeria Navy Camp Apapa, was pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, involved narcotics seized by the NDLEA Lagos State Strategic Command and other strategic commands in the state.

Marwa said the exhibits had an estimated street value of N301.058 billion, describing their destruction as a demonstration of Nigeria’s determination to protect its citizens and deny criminal networks the resources to thrive.

He said the quantity destroyed comprised 246,864.535kg seized by the Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026, and another 83,001.05kg recovered by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tin Can, Apapa, Marine and other strategic commands in Lagos.

The substances included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, various strains of cannabis, including Canadian loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup, other opioids and khat.

Marwa said the destruction was more than the disposal of seized contraband, stressing that every kilogramme removed from circulation represented a potential threat to public health, families, communities and the economy averted.

“Behind every kilogramme of these drugs lies a tragic story,” Marwa said, adding that drug abuse could destroy the future of young people, tear families apart, fuel crime and contribute to road crashes caused by impaired driving.

According to him, illicit drugs also undermine the economy by reducing productivity, weakening the labour force, increasing healthcare costs, discouraging investment and draining public resources.

He further linked drug trafficking to organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, saying proceeds from the illicit trade had become an important source of funding for criminal networks around the world.

“By intercepting and destroying these substances, the NDLEA is not only enforcing drug laws; we are strengthening Nigeria’s national security architecture and protecting our sovereignty,” he said.

The NDLEA boss commended President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic direction and institutional support to the agency, while also appreciating the Lagos State Government, the judiciary, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and international partners for their collaboration.

He particularly acknowledged the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for attending the event despite being outside the country when he was invited.

Marwa also assured NDLEA personnel that the Federal Government would provide additional operational support, including arms, ammunition, vehicles and other equipment.

He said the welfare of officers remained a priority, noting that many had risked their lives in the service of the country.

Turning to drug traffickers, Marwa issued a stern warning.

“Your days of operating with impunity are over. It is no longer business as usual,” he said, warning that the agency would pursue drug barons, financiers, distributors and dealers wherever they operated.

He urged Nigerians to support the campaign against drug abuse, calling on parents, schools, religious and traditional leaders, communities and the media to play active roles in prevention, education and intelligence gathering.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the destruction demonstrated the importance of collaboration among security agencies in combating drug trafficking.

Adeniyi said Customs had continued to work closely with the NDLEA to prevent illicit substances from entering the country through the ports.

He commended the NDLEA for its efforts and pledged continued cooperation between both agencies.

Representing the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, lRear Admiral Mustapha Bala Hassan, said inter-agency collaboration remained essential to addressing the “unknown unknowns” in national security.

He said the Nigerian Navy and NDLEA had enjoyed strategic cooperation over the years, particularly in intercepting vessels suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

Hassan also commended the Nigeria Customs Service for deploying technology to ensure that illicit consignments entering the ports were detected.

He said the collaboration between the Navy and NDLEA had gone beyond drug interception to ensuring that seized narcotics were securely destroyed to prevent them from being diverted back into society.

According to him, past cases of criminal networks compromising personnel and recovering seized drugs underscored the need for strong institutional safeguards.

He commended Marwa’s leadership of the NDLEA, saying the agency had made significant progress in preventing such compromises.

The Lagos State Government, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the SSG, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin said the destruction of nearly 330 tonnes of illicit substances was a sobering reminder of the scale of the drug threat confronting communities and young people.

He commended the NDLEA, Navy, judiciary and other security agencies for working together to prevent the substances from reaching the streets.

The state government, he said, would continue to strengthen public enlightenment, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and support for people affected by substance abuse.

He added that Lagos would work with federal security agencies to disrupt drug supply chains and dismantle criminal networks.

“Drug abuse? No, not in our Lagos,” he said, stressing that the state would protect its people, particularly young people, from the consequences of drug abuse.

Earlier, the Commander of the NDLEA Lagos State Strategic Command, Commander-General of Narcotics (ACGN) Abubakar Liman Wali, said the destruction was the result of diligent investigations and collaboration among security agencies.

Wali expressed appreciation to the NDLEA leadership and local and international partners for supporting the agency’s efforts.

He said the process would ensure that seized illicit substances were permanently removed from circulation and prevented from falling into the wrong hands.

The officials agreed that the fight against illicit drugs could not be won by a single agency, but required sustained cooperation among law enforcement bodies, government institutions, communities, families, schools and other stakeholders.

GUARDIAN Newspapers