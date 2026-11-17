The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a transnational cocaine trafficking syndicate operating between Lagos, Kano, Niger Republic, Libya and Europe, arresting eight members in intelligence-led operations.

The suspects, all drug couriers, were arrested between October 30 and 31, 2026, after allegedly swallowing cocaine pellets. They subsequently excreted 634 wraps weighing 13.795kg while in NDLEA custody.

The operation began in Lagos with the arrest of 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian at Nice Touch Hotel, Ago Palace, Okota, on October 30. He excreted 74 wraps weighing 1.65kg. The following day, four other suspects Jackson Ahamefule, 43; Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, 47; Marcel Nnabuike, 38; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, 44 were intercepted at the MM2 terminal of Murtala Muhammed Airport while preparing to board a flight to Kano. They excreted a combined 325 wraps weighing 7.005kg.

Intelligence from the Lagos operation led to the interception of three other syndicate members at the domestic arrival terminal of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The suspects, Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno John Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31, were found through body scans to have ingested cocaine. They subsequently excreted 235 pellets weighing 5.14kg.

The suspects reportedly planned to transport the cocaine by road from Kano through Niger Republic and Libya, with Europe as their final destination.

Reacting to the arrests, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended operatives of the Special Operations Unit and Kano Command for their intelligence-sharing and coordinated efforts.

Marwa warned drug traffickers that security operatives would continue to track them regardless of their chosen routes, declaring: “Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice.”

He also cautioned young Nigerians against accepting drug trafficking assignments, describing the swallowing of cocaine pellets as potentially fatal, as a ruptured wrap could cause death.

NDLEA NEWS