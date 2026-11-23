** Nigeria’s economy grows by 4.43% as inflation falls to 14.06%, external reserves reach $54.87bn

** It’s time to build institutions capable of sustaining the benefits of President Tinubu’s reforms, says VP Shettima

With state police on the horizon, the National Economic Council (NEC) has committed an extra ₦130 billion to overhaul Nigeria’s police training institutions, bringing the total funding to ₦230 billion.

This was contained in a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the press statement, the Council also endorsed two major development projects involving proposed $850 million in World Bank financing to strengthen disaster preparedness, climate resilience and early childhood development across the country.

The approvals were among the key decisions reached on Monday at the Council’s 162nd meeting, where members also considered the state of the economy, pension reforms and measures to accelerate Nigeria’s national identity registration programme.

Presenting an update on the rehabilitation of police training institutions, the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee, chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, disclosed that interventions were currently underway in 13 locations across the country, with 30 percent of the rehabilitation work completed.

The committee explained that the additional ₦130 billion would accelerate rehabilitation works, upgrade training facilities and strengthen the capacity of police institutions to accommodate increased recruitment and training requirements.

Council had earlier approved ₦100 billion for the rehabilitation programme following the establishment of the committee in October 2025 on the recommendation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The intervention is also expected to support preparations for the recruitment of 50,000 police personnel and improve the country’s security training infrastructure.

On the state of the economy, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, informed Council that Nigeria’s economic indicators had continued to improve, with real Gross Domestic Product growing by 4.43 percent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.23 percent in the corresponding period of 2025.

He disclosed that headline inflation declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 percent in October 2026, its lowest level since September 2020, while external reserves stood at $54.87 billion as of November 12, 2026.

According to the Minister, Nigeria’s trade surplus increased from ₦10.2 trillion in the first half of 2025 to ₦20.1 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, while net revenue distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee rose by 44 percent, from ₦15.2 trillion in 2024 to ₦21.9 trillion in 2025.

Oyedele, however, observed that the improving economic indicators had yet to translate sufficiently into relief for households and businesses, particularly in the areas of food prices, electricity costs, access to affordable credit and employment.

He noted that food inflation remained elevated at 19.13 percent in October, while high lending rates and energy costs continued to place pressure on businesses and household incomes.

On disaster management and early childhood development, Council approved two memoranda presented through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, headed by Senator Atiku Bagudu.

The first involved the proposed $350 million Accelerating Resilience through Investment Systems and Engagement (ARISE-Nigeria) Project, a six-year World Bank-supported programme designed to strengthen the country’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for and respond to floods, droughts, fires and other natural disasters.

The programme will improve emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring and disaster response financing at federal and state levels.

Between five and ten states are expected to participate in the initial phase, with selection based on disaster risk exposure, institutional readiness and commitment to emergency preparedness.

The second memorandum concerned Nigeria’s State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, designed to improve children’s access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and protection services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The initiative is expected to receive support from a proposed $500 million World Bank financing arrangement, with the Global Financing Facility indicating potential additional grant support of $30 million.

Under the programme, early childhood development hubs will connect primary healthcare facilities with childcare, preschool education and other essential social services, particularly in underserved communities.

State governors are expected to provide leadership for implementation, resource mobilisation and accountability, while existing institutions will coordinate service delivery.

On the proposed NIMC Act 2026, Council called for stronger collaboration between the National Identity Management Commission and state governments to accelerate the registration of Nigerians and improve the integration of the National Identification Number into public services.

Council urged state governments to fast-track identity registration and data capture to ensure that all Nigerians are covered by the national identity system.

The initiative is expected to strengthen public service delivery, improve tax administration, eliminate duplicate records and reduce fraud in government payrolls, pensions and social intervention programmes.

On pension reforms, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, presented a proposal titled “Securing the Retirement of Nigerian Workers While Strengthening State Finances,” calling for full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme across the federation.

Council approved the proposal and urged state governors to formally adopt implementation timelines for the Contributory Pension Scheme, while directing their administrative and finance teams to work with PenCom on the necessary arrangements.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman of Council, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria’s economic future and the lasting success of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms depend on building strong institutions.

This, he noted, entails that ministries and the 36 states of the federation must take into consideration those affected before confronting their responsibilities.

“While His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, makes the difficult reforms to stabilise the economy, we must all participate in establishing institutions capable of sustaining the benefits of those reforms. This requires ministries and States to settle practical responsibilities without losing sight of the people affected. To achieve this, we must cooperate.

“We must allow a sound practice in one jurisdiction to inform decisions elsewhere, while respecting the differences in capacity and circumstance across the country. The quality of our cooperation will shape the inheritance we leave,” he stated.

VP Shettima urged Council members to consider the Nigerian who will depend on the decisions they make years from now.

On the ARISE project, the Vice President said it must be approached with a basic responsibility “to reduce the damage that disruption can do to incomes, enterprises and public services.”

Noting that resilience begins with decisions made before a shock, he pointed out that investment should leave an economy better able to absorb difficulty and regain its footing, even as he implored state governors to consider the connection between sound investment and effective institutions.

“This matters especially where a family or business has little room to absorb another loss. The capacity to recover should never depend entirely on the resources a person already possesses.

“People affected by an intervention must also have a place in shaping it. Their experience can reveal what a proposal overlooks. The strength of a project rests partly on the institutions and citizens that will carry it,” the VP added.