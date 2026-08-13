The recovery comprises ₦76.883 billion and $81.076 million, according to an EFCC representative, Francis Oka-Phillips Usani, who disclosed the figures before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday.

By Gloria Ume-Ezeoke

EFCC HQ

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered more than ₦115 billion in statutory levies owed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by defaulting oil companies between 2021 and 2023.

The recovery comprises ₦76.883 billion and $81.076 million, according to an EFCC representative, Francis Oka-Phillips Usani, who disclosed the figures before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday.

Usani spoke while the committee was investigating the 2021–2023 Oil and Gas Sector Audit Report of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

He said the EFCC investigated 43 oil companies over outstanding three per cent statutory levies payable to the NDDC.

According to him, 24 of the companies operating in the Niger Delta were found to have outstanding liabilities of ₦76,883,705,907.17 and $81,076,655, while the remaining 19 companies were cleared of any outstanding liability.

“At the commencement of the investigation, EFCC invited 43 oil companies, out of which 24 operating within the Niger Delta were found to have outstanding liabilities in the sums of ₦76,883,705,907.17 and $81,076,655.00, while the remaining 19 other oil companies were given a clean bill of health,” Usani said.

He explained that following the investigation and pressure mounted by the commission, some of the affected companies paid their outstanding liabilities directly to the NDDC.

He said the direct payments amounted to ₦6.709 billion and $16.994 million.

Usani further disclosed that of the funds recovered by the EFCC on behalf of the NDDC, ₦73.373 billion and $67.070 million had so far been released to the commission.

He said the balance of ₦3.510 billion and $14.005 million remained in the EFCC’s recovery account.

He, however, noted that the commission was also mindful of other possible outstanding statutory obligations and taxes payable to the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts rejected an attempt by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to defend queries raised against the company in the audit report, citing inadequate representation.

The committee subsequently directed the Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to appear before it in person at a date to be fixed next week.

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