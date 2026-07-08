The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred electricity market regulation to 16 states in the country.

Its Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, disclosed this on Monday at a regional seminar for judges of the Lagos State High Court in Lagos.

According to him, the decision ushers in a new era of multi-level regulation and deepens understanding of the sector among stakeholders.

“The objective is to ensure that My Lords are familiar with the intricacies and technical nature of the power sector. We look forward to engaging with you and sharing deeper insights into an industry that is critical to Nigeria’s economic development,” he said.

Speaking, Justice Atinuke Ipaye, Administrative Judge of the Lagos Judicial Division, who represented the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, encouraged participants to take full advantage of the seminar by engaging actively with resource persons and seeking a deeper understanding of the evolving electricity landscape.

The seminar featured presentations on key aspects of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Dafe C. Akpeneye, NERC Commissioner for Legal, Licensing and Compliance, spoke on “Transitioning into a Decentralised Electricity Sector: Legal and Regulatory Perspectives,” while NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Yusuf Ali, delivered a paper on “Tariff Regulation in a Decentralised Electricity Market.”

Themed “Nigeria’s Electricity Market in Transition: Law, Regulation and the Courts,” the seminar is the first in a series of regional engagements by NERC organised to strengthen judicial capacity and promote a shared understanding of the legal and regulatory framework governing the transitioning electricity market.

Participants at the regional seminar for judges of the Lagos State High Court in Lagos.

The Attorney General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), who was represented at the event by the Solicitor-General of Lagos State, Hameed Oyenuga, lauded NERC for the stride.

He noted that the seminar provided a valuable platform for judges to engage with stakeholders in the electricity industry, thereby ensuring that judicial decisions continue to support, rather than impede, the ongoing power sector reforms.

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