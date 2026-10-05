By Mikal Attah

President Bola Tinubu has said the operationalisation of new Nigerian Army formations in Zamfara, Kebbi, Oyo and Osun states will strengthen the military’s response to security threats.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday on measures being taken by his administration to improve the welfare and operational capacity of the Armed Forces.

“This week, the Nigerian Army operationalised new formations in Zamfara, Kebbi, Oyo and Osun. Our troops are now closer to vulnerable communities in these areas, strengthening our ability to respond swiftly and decisively when our people are threatened,” he said.

The President also said the Federal Government was fast-tracking the construction of new military barracks and depots in Abuja, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Kogi states, while facilities in Osun State had been completed.

Tinubu said the measures were necessary to provide better support for military personnel and their families as the government demanded more from the Armed Forces.

“As we demand more from our men and women in uniform, we must do more to support them and their families,” he said.

He added that the recent increase in the pay of Armed Forces personnel was making a difference in the lives of servicemen and women and their families.

“Over the past few days, servicemen and women of the Armed Forces have shared what the recent pay increase means for them and their families. I am glad it is making a difference,” Tinubu said.

The President also acknowledged the sacrifices made by military families, saying, “every deployment is a sacrifice made by a family too.”

Tinubu said that, as Commander-in-Chief, he had a responsibility to ensure that the Armed Forces had the resources and support needed to carry out their duties.

Daily Post Nigeria