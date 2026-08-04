By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The newly appointed Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Segun Aina, on Monday unveiled a five-year strategic agenda aimed at strengthening the board’s credibility, expanding its digital infrastructure and improving service delivery.

Aina, who formally assumed office, said the development plan, titled “JAMB 2031: Building Trust, Reducing Trauma,” would consolidate the gains recorded by the board while positioning it as Africa’s most trusted and innovative assessment and admissions institution.

Speaking on his first day in office, the registrar described his appointment as “a homecoming and a solemn responsibility,” pledging to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, through innovation, stronger institutional systems and improved service delivery.

According to him, the 2026–2031 roadmap is built around two strategic objectives, five core pillars and seven flagship initiatives designed to strengthen the board’s operations and restore greater public confidence in its examination and admission processes.

In a statement by Fabian Benjamin, Ag. Director Public Affairs and Protocol(PAP), Aina said the reform agenda would focus on institutional integrity, customer service, governance, technology and strategic partnerships to improve efficiency and enhance stakeholders’ experience.

He explained that the board would strengthen transparency and accountability through internationally recognised standards, including ISO 27001 Information Security Certification, while deploying more robust digital systems to support examinations, admissions and internal operations.

The registrar also announced plans to undertake an independent technology review of JAMB’s infrastructure, develop a unified mobile application, establish a centralised customer service platform, implement a paperless administration system and enhance staff welfare and capacity development.

He said technology would remain central to the board’s transformation but stressed that the reforms would be people-centred.

According to Aina, every registration represents the aspirations of a young Nigerian and the sacrifices of parents and guardians, adding that his administration would simplify processes, improve communication and uphold fairness, transparency and integrity in all aspects of the board’s operations.

He also urged members of staff to embrace innovation, professionalism and teamwork, saying enduring institutions are built on shared values rather than individuals.

The new registrar reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening institutional systems, deepening public trust and positioning JAMB as a global benchmark in technology-driven examination and admissions administration.

The Nation Newspapers