Prof. Kazeem Adeola Oshikoya, VC FUSTECH

By

Wale Akinselure

The National Universities Commission has approved 34 undergraduate programmes for the newly established Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State.

The approval, conveyed in a letter dated October 23, 2026 and signed on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, followed a resource verification exercise conducted by panels of experts to assess the human and material resources available for the proposed programmes.

According to a statement made available to The PUNCH, on Monday, the approved programmes will be offered on a full-time basis at the university’s take-off campuses, effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The statement read, “The NUC approved an admission quota of 50 students for each programme, bringing the total approved quota to 1,700 students across the 34 programmes.

“The NUC stated that the approval covers only full-time programmes, and proposed part-time mode of delivery would require a separate request to the commission for further processing.”

FUSTECH presently operates by sharing some of the facilities and infrastructure at the Epe campus of the Lagos State University.

The LASU management had in August explained that the arrangement with FUSTECH was on an interim basis to support the smooth takeoff of the new university and was in the spirit of collaboration and partnership.

LASU and FUSTECH had noted that the arrangement would continue temporarily pending FUSTECH’s relocation to its permanent site.

The approved programmes for FUSTECH are spread across five faculties: Computing and Informatics; Engineering; Allied Health Sciences; Management Sciences and Technology; and Science.

Under the Faculty of Computing and Informatics, the approved programmes are Computer Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Communication Technology, and Software Engineering.

The Faculty of Engineering received approval to offer Geomatics Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Civil Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

For the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, the approved programmes are Prosthetics and Orthotics, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Complementary and Alternative Medicines, Health Information Management, Nursing Science, and Public Health.

The Faculty of Management Sciences and Technology will offer Business Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Transportation Management.

The approved programmes under the Faculty of Science are Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Marine Science, Medicinal Chemistry, Medical Physics, and Nuclear Science.

Established in November 2025, the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, is among Nigeria’s newly established federal universities.

Following the approval, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kazeem Oshikoya, expressed the university’s readiness to begin its inaugural admission process.

Wale Akinselure

Olawale Franklin Akinselure is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with 12 years of experience covering education, politics, health, environment, judiciary, metro, and community beats. He specializes in producing insightful, wide-ranging reports that inform and engage readers. His reporting reflects practical newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a dedication to accurate, reliable journalism.

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