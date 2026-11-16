By

Dalhatu Liman

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has demanded the immediate release of Daniel Ojukwu, an investigative journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), who is being detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

The Guild condemned his arrest, detention, arraignment and subsequent remand over reports questioning the expenditure of public funds by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, on Sunday, the NGE described Ojukwu’s prosecution as a threat to press freedom and freedom of expression.

The journalist’s investigation reportedly exposed the alleged payment of more than N147m to an Abuja-based restaurant for the construction of classrooms and a skills acquisition centre at a primary school in Lagos.

The report raised questions about the existence of the projects and the capacity and track record of the company awarded the contract.

The Guild said the issues raised were matters of public accountability that deserved transparent answers rather than the criminalisation of the journalist.

Ojukwu and FIJ founder, Fisayo Soyombo, are facing allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation over the reports.

It said Ojukwu, who pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge, had been remanded in prison, while his bail application was adjourned from November 12 to December 1.

The NGE said it was particularly concerned that cybersecurity laws were being used by security agencies to intimidate journalists.

“Investigative journalism is not a crime. Asking questions about public expenditure is not cyberstalking. Demanding accountability from public officials is not defamation,” it said.

The Guild called for an end to the harassment of journalists and urged authorities to review the charges against Ojukwu and Soyombo.

It also called on law enforcement agencies to stop using criminal laws to settle disputes arising from legitimate journalistic investigations.

Citing Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, the NGE urged the judiciary to protect press freedom and ensure that the judicial process was not used to silence critical voices.

Dailytrust