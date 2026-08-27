By Williams Odunze

Ngozi Chukwukere emerges new Vice Chancellor, Mbadiwe University

Professor Frances Ngozi Chukwukere has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of K.O. Mbadiwe University, Ogboko.

This is following the approval of the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

In a press statement, the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said Chukwukere’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Before her appointment, Chukwukere was a Professor of Linguistics at the Imo State University, Owerri.

Chukwukere was also among those recently appointed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to help revive and strengthen the Igbo language.

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