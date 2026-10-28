Members of the Independent Investigative Committee with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja.

By Solomon Odeniyi

The independent investigative committee set up by the Federal Government to probe the deaths of detainees in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State has recommended the prosecution of officers found responsible, alongside the payment of N1.4bn in compensation to bereaved families and survivors.

The committee also recommended the summary dismissal of officers found principally responsible for the deaths, which it attributed to severe overcrowding, poor ventilation, dehydration and the failure of personnel to respond to repeated distress calls from detainees.

Presenting the committee’s findings to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, the chairman of the panel, Jonathan Kure, said the incident, which occurred between September 16 and 17, 2026, was a preventable custodial tragedy.

“The committee concluded that the incident was a preventable custodial tragedy caused by severe overcrowding, unlawful and unsuitable detention conditions, failure of duty of care, disregard of repeated distress warnings, inadequate supervision, and wider systemic deficiencies,” he said.

The 10-member committee was constituted following a directive by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the deaths of detainees arrested during operations against suspected illegal mining activities in Niger State.

Although the initial reports put the death toll at 37, the committee said it authenticated 33 deaths and identified 41 survivors.

It also established that 14 of the deceased were minors.

According to the chairman, medical and forensic evidence indicated that the deaths resulted from environmental asphyxia, an acute respiratory failure caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded and poorly ventilated cell, aggravated by heat stress and dehydration.

“The incident was a preventable custodial tragedy caused by severe overcrowding, unlawful and unsuitable detention conditions, failure of duty of care, disregard of repeated distress warnings, inadequate supervision, and wider systemic deficiencies. The evidence did not support claims that the death resulted from a disease outbreak.

“Available medical and forensic evidence indicated that the fatalities resulted from an environmental asphyxia, an acute respiratory failure caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded and poorly ventilated detention cell aggravated by heat stress and dehydration. The evidence did not support claims that the death resulted from a disease outbreak,” he said.

The committee said its investigation involved interviews with NSCDC leadership, operational personnel, cell guards, medical staff, survivors, bereaved families and other witnesses, as well as a review of detention registers, communication records, hospital records, autopsy findings and burial records.

It established that NSCDC personnel conducted raids on September 15 and 16 following complaints about mining activities around the Miwishishi axis.

However, the committee said the operation was conducted without an approved operational order, proper planning or consultation with relevant mining authorities, while the NSCDC national headquarters was not informed before it commenced.

The committee chairman said approximately 50 male detainees were confined in a cell measuring about 20 square metres, which had inadequate ventilation, no running water, poor lighting and no functioning toilet.

It added that food and drinking water were either unavailable or grossly inadequate, while adults and minors were detained together.

“The detention conditions were found to be grossly inadequate and inconsistent with constitutional safeguards, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Child Rights Act, and accepted international standards.

“The male cell was severely overcrowded and poorly ventilated. It had a solid metal door, inadequate airflow, no running water, poor lighting, and no functioning toilet. Food and drinking water were either unavailable or grossly inadequate,” he said.

He said witnesses told the committee that detainees repeatedly banged on the cell doors and walls, shouted for assistance and pleaded for water as conditions deteriorated during the night.

“Despite clear evidence that conditions inside the cell had become life-threatening, officers responsible for detainee welfare failed to open the cell, to decongest the facility, or arrange emergency intervention,” the chairman said.

He said the committee found that the deaths occurred between 8 pm on September 16 and 7 am on September 17, when the cell was eventually opened.

The chairman said post-mortem examinations were conducted on three bodies, while the remaining 30 had been buried before the arrival of the committee’s medical team.

“The committee confirmed 33 as the verified casualty figure because higher numbers reported immediately after the incident could not be reconciled with available records and identified victims. Post-mortem examinations were conducted on three available bodies,” he said.

The committee chair said it found no evidence to support allegations that an aerosol substance had been sprayed into the cell before the deaths.

He said the detention area had been cleaned, disinfected and altered before independent forensic investigators arrived, while the detention register for September 16 was unavailable.

“The detention area was cleaned, disinfected, and altered before independent forensic investigators arrived, affecting aspects of the forensic assessment.

“The committee found extensive failures of leadership, supervision and professional conduct. It said the State Commandant authorised and supervised the operation without proper planning, approval or oversight.

“He permitted overcrowding, failed to ensure lawful detention practices and later issued a public statement attributing the deaths to a disease outbreak, which the committee described as false. The committee concluded that his actions amounted to gross leadership failure, abuse of authority and serious professional misconduct. The Head of the Investigation Unit facilitated unlawful detention practices, ignored legal and medical concerns, and failed to act despite being directly aware of the deteriorating detention conditions. S.C. U. Ndamaka maintained the overcrowded conditions, instructed subordinates not to open the cell, failed to respond appropriately to emergency alerts and later participated in the cleaning and alteration of the detention area before independent examination.

“A.S.C. I. Hassan Mohamed failed to open the cell despite repeated distress signals and did not adequately escalate the emergency. D.S.C. Abubakar Dabam was responsible for profiling suspects for detention, including minors, and failed to protect the rights of detainees,” he added.

He recommended the prosecution of culpable officers for offences including murder, criminal negligence, torture and inhuman treatment, where applicable, as well as investigations by anti-corruption agencies into allegations of extortion and mismanagement of exhibits.

The committee chairman also called for administrative sanctions against officers whose failures contributed to the incident but did not amount to primary culpability.

On compensation, the committee recommended N30m for each of the 33 bereaved families and N10m for each of the 41 survivors, alongside educational support for dependants of deceased victims, medical rehabilitation for survivors, psychological support for affected families and a formal apology by the Federal Government.

“The committee further recommends a restitutive package. This includes compensation of N30m to each of the 33 bereaved families and N10m to each of the 41 survivors, representing a total compensation package of N1.4bn.

“Additional measures include educational support for dependents of deceased victims, medical rehabilitation for survivors, psychological support for affected families, and a formal apology by the federal government,” he said.

The committee further recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the NSCDC’s leadership and operations, including the construction of standard detention facilities, installation of CCTV systems in custodial areas, improved emergency medical response, stronger oversight mechanisms and enhanced human rights training.

“The committee recommends a total overhaul and restructuring of the leadership of the NSCDC to carry out the desired reforms, “ he said.

It also called for reforms in recruitment, appointments, promotions, discipline, deployment, intelligence gathering, supervision and reporting structures.

The chairman said the investigation had established the essential facts surrounding the incident despite the limitations encountered during the exercise.

“The committee concludes that the death of 33 detainees, including 14 minors, was entirely preventable,” he said.

Responding to the report, Tunji-Ojo said the Federal Government would forward it to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for further judicial action.

He said the government would also review the administrative recommendations and work with the NSCDC to implement institutional reforms.

“The best gift we can give to the deceased is justice. And justice must be done,” the minister said.

He added that the administration would not treat the incident as another case in which a committee was established merely to calm public anger.

“It’s the era of setting up committees just to douse tension. It’s not now,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that officers allegedly involved in the concealment or destruction of evidence would face immediate suspension pending internal investigations and further disciplinary action.

“You cannot disrupt and destroy evidence in a case where we lost 30-something people. That is wickedness,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said the report would be reviewed to determine the administrative measures within the ministry’s authority, while matters requiring prosecution would be referred to the Attorney-General’s office.

He added that Tinubu had expressed concern over the incident and the need to protect vulnerable persons in government custody.

However, a member of the committee, Deji Adeyanju, raised concerns over what he described as the removal of an important section of the report.

Adeyanju, who said he had completed the assignment without collecting money from the government, alleged that a portion of the report present when the committee concluded its work the previous day was missing from the executive summary presented to the minister.

“I have a slight observation. An important part of this report has been expunged. I don’t know why, because as of yesterday when we finished, and we left, that part of the report was there,” he said.

He called for the missing section to be restored, adding that the report had recommended a total overhaul of the NSCDC leadership.

Adeyanju also said the NSCDC Commandant-General had been mentioned in the executive summary before the report was presented, and questioned whether that aspect had been removed.

“I’m raising the alarm now: that part of the report that was expunged should be put back there,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Adeyanju, however, said he had been shown the part he thought was expunged.

“I have just been shown the final report, the bulk of the report, and that part is inside the main report. The reason I raised the alarm was that I, because if I didn’t see it, if it was not mentioned in the executive summary, I was scared that maybe it had been removed from the main report. But I have just seen the final main report; it is there. I don’t want these people to die in vain,” he said.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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