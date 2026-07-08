By Tunde Akande

Anybody who thought South Africa would not do what they have done to Nigeria and other African nations has not been following the trends appropriately. The first trip of President Bola Tinubu to South Africa shortly after he became president showed clearly that Nigeria has not got a friend in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, shunned Bola Tinubu’s outstretched hand at a public function.

Although Ramaphosa made up for it in an immediate visit to Bola Tinubu in his hotel the next day, it was glaring that Tinubu was not wanted in South Africa. Since then the relationship between the two countries has been frosty. Even before Tinubu, the late Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu’s predecessor, went cap in hand to beg each time the South African violent men and women threatened Nigerians with crude death.

Now in South Africa, neither the president nor the citizens can be placated again. Immigrants from Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique must vacate South Africa or be killed. Ramaphosa supported the hordes of killers in South Africa when he advised African countries to ensure good leadership of their countries so that their citizens would not have to move to other countries in search of jobs.

Ramaphosa is correct. Africa is devoid of good governance, as if misgovernment is a special affliction made only for Africa. Few countries can be said to be healthy in Africa, not even boastful South Africa after it took over from the apartheid whites. And this is a South Africa that other Africa countries especially Nigeria took great risks to rescue from the grip of apartheid.

I was at the University of Lagos when the fight for majority rule was at its peak and some of the South African university students who were involved in the struggle had to be brought to Nigerian universities to continue their studies and to escape from the arrest of the apartheid regime. Even Nelson Mandela first post apartheid president of South Africa, once sought refuge in Nigeria as he hid from those who wanted him killed back home. Precisely in 1963, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi sheltered Nelson Mandela for about six months in his home. Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded Mandela also was a guest of Nigeria away from the apartheid regime.

A South African lady in a video estimated that the Nigerian government and Nigerians contributed about $62 billion to the liberation of South Africa from white domination. So how come that South Africa is repaying Nigeria in bad coins? We note that both Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki campaigned for friendship with Nigeria in our great efforts but from former President Jacob Zuma to the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa it has been deep seated hatred for Nigeria and Nigerians.

I have yet to meet a Nigerian, even those who have not been directly affected, that does not hate what South Africa has done to Nigeria. Everybody, including some of our leaders, have advocated for revenge starting from Senator Adams Oshiomhole who said on the floor of the Senate that retaliation is a strategy in international relations. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu also said that Nigeria is considering some retaliation.

But will that be wise? I don’t think so. Nigeria must first admit our foolishness. Nigerians are reportedly facing maltreatment in several African countries. This comes despite Nigeria’s historic role in funding anti-apartheid and other liberation movements with oil wealth during periods of economic prosperity. Critics say these countries have now turned away from Nigeria during its current economic hardship. That should teach us a lesson that our “Africa as the cornerstone of our foreign policy” was unwise and should be jettisoned.

At the time we needed electricity all over the country, we did not provide that vital infrastructure, rather we paid civil servants of some African nations, squandered over $62 billion on South Africa which would have gotten us needed electricity in the country. Good electricity supply in South Africa is the reason many Nigerians trooped to that country when the economy of Nigeria collapsed because of infrastructural deficit. I saw a Nigerian whose car wash business in South Africa was being asked to wind up so he could return to fix his country, Nigeria. There are needs for many car washes in all cities and towns in Nigeria but the electricity to power them is something we don’t have. Now the hapless man will lose all his life time savings.

I saw another Nigerian who had a shed in one corner of the road selling Okrika (second hand clothes) and I was amazed at how a full blown man will leave Nigeria, obtain a flight ticket at about 2 million naira to sell second-hand clothes. His traducers asked him whether that was what he sold to feed his wife and children, which he had told them he had. It was an unbearable ridicule.

But underneath the question was a suggestion that he couldn’t be depending on sales from second-hand clothes alone to take care of his family, but that he had something criminal that shed covered up. That obviously was a suggestion that he was a drug dealer. I don’t doubt his traducers. And this is where we have to look ourselves in the mirror and really take stock of our failures as a people.

South Africans continue to hanker that Nigerians are drug pushers who are turning their children into drug addicts. When they talk, they mostly mention our Igbo brothers. And you won’t doubt this because of similar stories both from our NDLEA and other countries. In Ghana they want us out and drugs and criminality are the reasons and Igbo are fingered.

In Indonesia, Nigerians, mostly Igbo, are being killed daily for drug offenses. In Ethiopia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu was seen with Nigerian (Igbo) prisoners. She had gone there to arrange a prisoner swap so those prisoners could return to Nigeria. Why the Minister thought she had to dance baffled many Nigerians at home. She was obviously happy celebrating criminals who are giving Nigeria a very bad image.

Probing deeper, she was happy with that arrangement which would make it easy to release the prisoners when they get back to Nigeria because they were her kith and kin. She couldn’t care what damage they did to Nigeria, she only cared to satisfy ethnic emotion. She couldn’t care less what deterrent measure would stop these men from this nefarious activity. Mrs Bianca Ojukwu by her dance, encouraged these men to more crimes.

What is the reason for this Igbo drug dealing all over the place? The Igbo are driven by success, which is a very good thing. But ambition must not be by all means. We need elders to moderate this behaviour. Chinua Achebe gave us one in his evergreen classic, Things Fall Apart. The main character in the novel, Okonkwo was very ambitious to get out of poverty so his clan would recognize his sense of industry and hardwork. He achieved that but it went to his head and made him abuse Osugo. When Osugo contradicted him at a kindred meeting to plan an ancestral festival, he cut Osugo spirit by retorting: “This meeting is for men.” In Umofia, only titled men and elders had a real voice in serious council matters. Osugo was a “commoner” with no title.

An elder at the meeting rebuked Okonkwo: “Those who have their palm kernels cracked for them by the spirit must recognize the need to be humble.” Okonkwo consequently apologized. This means that the same culture that promotes ambition also recognizes humility among those who attain their ambitions. The Igbo nation today, as ever need elders who will continue to hold the Okonkwos in check.

This set of bad Igbo and they are not the majority, are giving the majority and the nation a bad image. Today, they are not trusting their chi to crack their palm kernel for them, they are ready to crack it with or without the nod of the chi. When they get caught, their crime becomes projected to the majority and the nation. Nigeria may have to impose the death penalty on drug pushers and stop the policy of prisoners swap.

Nigerians should allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue to enjoy his recalcitrance. We should let the South Africans enjoy their murders. We should not revenge; just make sure all Nigerians are brought home safely. With anger let all Nigerians who are coming back make a determination to change our leadership. Revenge not on South Africa but on your leaders who sold you to slavery by bad leadership.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a Master's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos