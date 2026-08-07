The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development says that as of March 31, 2026, more than 25,000 Nigerians hold valid Canadian study permits, making Nigeria one of Canada’s major international student source countries.

The signing followed an extensive Nigeria–Canada Air Transport Expansion Technical Review Worksession, during which both delegations reviewed the existing Bilateral Air Services framework and reached a consensus that culminated in the signing of the Agreed Minutes.

Nigeria and Canada have taken a major step towards bringing their people and economies closer, signing an expanded air transport agreement that clears the path for direct scheduled flights for the first time while strengthening trade, tourism, investment and educational exchanges between both countries.

The landmark agreement was signed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Government of Canada in Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral aviation relations and expand economic cooperation.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, was represented at the signing ceremony by the Director of Air Transport Management, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Mohammed Tijjani, who joined the Canadian Chief Air Negotiator for Global Affairs, Ms. Shendra Melia, at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja to formalise the historic agreement.

The signing followed an extensive Nigeria–Canada Air Transport Expansion Technical Review Worksession, during which both delegations reviewed the existing Bilateral Air Services framework and reached a consensus that culminated in the signing of the Agreed Minutes.

The Nigerian delegation comprised Tijjani, Director, Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mrs. Jummai Yahaya; Director, Air Transport Regulation, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, alongside other senior government officials.

The Canadian delegation was led by Ms. Shendra Melia, Chief Air Negotiator for Global Affairs Canada, and included Mr. Jathorsan Lingarajan, Trade Policy Officer, Global Affairs Canada, and Mr. Steven Worth, Manager and Senior Policy Advisor, Transport Canada, among other officials.

“The expanded agreement marks a significant milestone in the aviation relationship between Nigeria and Canada,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, on Thursday.

“It introduces several important enhancements designed to improve connectivity, promote tourism, facilitate trade, and create new opportunities for airlines and businesses in both countries.”

The signing followed an extensive Nigeria–Canada Air Transport Expansion Technical Review Worksession, during which both delegations reviewed the existing Bilateral Air Services framework and reached a consensus that culminated in the signing of the Agreed Minutes.

Among the key highlights of the agreement is the right for Nigeria and Canada to designate multiple airlines to operate scheduled air services between the two countries.

The agreement also provides a capacity allowance of 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights for the designated airlines of each country.

It further grants Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights for all-cargo operations, allowing cargo airlines to transport freight between two foreign countries, provided the service originates or terminates in the airline’s home country.

According to the statement, the agreement is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity between Nigeria and Canada by paving the way for the commencement of direct flights, reducing travel time, improving passenger convenience, lowering logistics costs, and strengthening commercial and cultural ties between both nations.

The statement noted that the development is particularly significant given the growing people-to-people relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

“As of March 31, 2026, more than 25,000 Nigerians hold valid Canadian study permits, making Nigeria one of Canada’s major international student source countries,” the ministry added.

It added that the enhanced aviation framework is expected to further support educational exchanges, tourism, business travel, investment and family reunification.

The statement recalled that the Nigeria–Canada Air Transport Agreement was originally negotiated in 2014 as a code-share-only arrangement and formally signed in March 2025, adding that the current agreement represents the first major expansion of the bilateral air services framework since its negotiation more than a decade ago.

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