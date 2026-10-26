By

Tosin Oyediran

The World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Africa, Prof. Mohamed Janabi, says Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases following the medical evacuation of the infected patient and her husband to Switzerland.

Janabi disclosed this in a post shared on X on Monday, saying the patient and her husband, who is also her contact, were evacuated earlier in the day.

PUNCH Online reported that Janabi stated quoting the tweet of the nation’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Ali Pate who had confirmed the departure of the Swiss patient and spouse via an air ambulance to Switzerland also on Monday.

He said both were Swiss citizens, adding that the patient was clinically stable following treatment by Nigerian medical personnel.

“The Nigerian medical team successfully managed her through the acute phase of the illness and stabilised her condition,” he said.

Janabi congratulated the Federal Government, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and other partners involved in the response.

“On behalf of WHO and all partners, I warmly congratulate the Government of Nigeria, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and all those involved in the response. This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to what Africa can accomplish when we work together,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need for continued vigilance, noting that Nigeria would maintain close follow-up of 52 contacts, while Switzerland would take responsibility for the continued management of the patient and the monitoring of her husband, identified as contact number 53.

“With the evacuation of the patient and her husband, Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases,” he stated.

“Congratulations once again to everyone involved. This is a proud moment demonstrating African expertise, resilience, and leadership in public health,” Janabi added.

Tosin Oyediran

Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment. Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives.

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