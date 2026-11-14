Defence Minister

File photo: Defence Minister, Christopher Musa

By

Solomon Odeniyi

The Federal Government and the European Union have commenced steps to finalise the delivery of a €20m military support package aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in counterterrorism operations.

The Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (retd.), disclosed this on Friday when he received a delegation from the European External Action Service, led by the Head of the European Peace Facility, Claire Gaudin, at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Leah Katung-Babatunde, said the package, granted under the EU’s European Peace Facility, was the bloc’s first-ever bilateral defence support to Nigeria.

Musa said the assistance, approved in October 2026, would significantly strengthen the operational capabilities of Nigerian troops, particularly in ongoing counterterrorism operations within the Lake Chad Basin.

“The Minister of Defence held strategic talks with a delegation from the European Union to finalise delivery modalities for the €20 million defence support package granted to Nigeria under the European Peace Facility, the EU’s first-ever bilateral defence package for the country.

“He welcomed the bilateral assistance, sealed in October 2026, noting that it will significantly bolster the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in ongoing counterterrorism efforts, particularly within the Lake Chad Basin,” the statement partly read.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to developing indigenous defence capabilities and achieving self-sufficiency in military equipment and production.

The minister urged the EU to leverage the recently concluded Africa Defence Exhibition to establish local defence production lines in Nigeria.

He also stressed Nigeria’s determination to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks globally, irrespective of where they operate.

Musa noted that the current phase of the support package focused on non-lethal equipment, technical training and maintenance, expressing optimism that subsequent phases would accommodate military medical support and advanced surveillance capabilities.

Earlier, Gaudin said the €20m package would provide counter-improvised explosive device equipment, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, night vision capabilities and individual protective gear for troops deployed in operational theatres.

“The €20 million facility will fund counter-improvised explosive device equipment, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, night vision capabilities, and individual protective gear for deployed troops,” she said.

She said the priority areas were jointly identified and agreed upon with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria after extensive bilateral consultations.

Gaudin added that Nigeria was among more than 20 African countries benefiting from the facility, which has 30 beneficiaries globally.

She said the assistance would complement broader regional stabilisation efforts under the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The delegation and the minister also discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in maritime security, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.

The European Peace Facility was established by the 27 EU member states in March 2021 as an off-budget financial instrument for the 2021–2027 financial cycle.

It is designed to strengthen the capacity of partner countries’ armed forces to prevent conflicts, build peace and enhance international security.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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