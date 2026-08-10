Ed Dove

Nigeria‘s Super Falcons registered their worst-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations performance after being defeated 1-0 by Cameroon in Sunday’s quarterfinal in Casablanca, with the Indomitable Lionesses securing their berth at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A thunderous 20th-minute free kick from teenage defender Maeva Nyadjou was the difference between the two sides, with Nigeria dominating the chances and possession throughout but failing to find a way back into the game.

The win means a World Cup place for Cameroon, who will face Morocco in Wednesday’s semifinal in Rabat, while Nigeria must face South Africa in one of Wednesday’s ‘play-ins’ to reach the inter-confederation playoffs for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons have never before failed to reach at last the semifinals in the 35-year history of Africa’s premier international competition for women players.

After a troubled group stage in which they were defeated by Tanzania, squeezed past Zambia, and toiled against Egypt before eventually prevailing 6-2, Nigeria had enjoyed the better of the exchanges before Nyadjou’s stunning free kick from range.

Colette Ndzana had initially appeared to be lining up the set piece, from some 30 yards out, after a Nigeria foul in transition, but she proved to be a decoy as youngster Nyadjou stepped up to slam an emphatic swerving shot beyond Chimaka Nnadozie.

The Falcons keeper, who was criticised for her performances during the group stage, arguably should have done better with the effort, which appeared to catch her off guard, as she got both hands to it but could only push it into her side netting.

Despite leaving unfit Asisat Oshoala and out-of-sorts Esther Okoronwko on the bench, Nigeria lacked no little attacking ambition as they sought to take the came to their neighbours.

Before falling behind, Rasheedat Ajibade had forced a save from inspired Cameroon keeper Michaely Bihina, while Michelle Alozie - also appearing far from her best - received an early booking as she struggled to deal with Naomi Eto.

Nigeria nearly responded immediately after falling behind, although Gift Monday failed to connect properly to Ajibade’s testing cross from the right, with Bihina getting a vital hand on the effort to turn it behind.

From here, the Cameroon keeper became the game’s central protagonist. She denied Jennifer Echegini in the 28th minute after Rinsola Babajide‘s cross was deflected into her path, with the latter replaced by Uchenna Kanu soon after as Justin Madugu seemingly sought to give his side a greater attacking threat.

Bihina made a big claim to another cross from the right to deny Monday in the 38th minute, before being called into action to smother an attempt from the same player late in the half after another excellent ball in from Ajibade.

Nigeria showed their frustration at the half-time whistle, with Osinachi Ohale in particular remonstrating visibly with the referee after believing, fairly, that the full stoppage time had not been played.

Nigeria had taken nine shots to Cameroon’s sole attempt at the half-time, but had found no way past Bihina. The stopper was again influential early after the break, leaping high to claim the ball from Kanu’s cross from the left, while she also watched on as Alozie cut inside before firing over just after the hour mark.

Madugu introduced Okoronwko - the hero of last year’s WAFCON final - and Toni Payne in the 61st minute as he looked to give his side different options in attack, although a dangerous attacking opportunity from a freekick was promptly snuffed out as the brave Bihan demonstrated her excellent handling once again.

In the 70th minute, she pulled off arguably her best stop of the game - a left-handed save, despite initially appearing to move in the wrong direction - to deny Kanu at point-blank range from a deep cross.

Cameroon also threatened a second, Achta Toko Njoya forcing a punched save from Nnadozie after Ohale had shoved Grace Mendoua on the edge of the box, before her subsequent corner was scrambled clear - unconvincingly - by the Falcons defence.

Madugu rolled the dice in stoppage time, introducing star striker Oshoala to try and salvage something for the Falcons, but she could only watch on impotently as Okoronkwo - with the best chance of the game - raced onto a through ball, beat Bihina, but rolled her effort wide of the post rather than playing in the six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year.

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