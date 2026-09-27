Buba Marwa

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa.

By

Dare Akogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Drug Enforcement Authority of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking between the two countries.

A statement made available to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), said the pact would deepen intelligence-sharing and joint enforcement operations along the Nigeria-UAE corridor.

“The agreement was the culmination of years of engagement between the two agencies, adding that it would strengthen efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks exploiting the strong travel and trade links between Nigeria and the UAE,” he said.

The NDLEA boss said the agency intercepted about 354.7kg of illicit drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, tramadol, rohypnol, ecstasy and khat, in consignments destined for the UAE between 2021 and 2026.

“The seizures resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 47 suspects, these figures underscored the need for closer cooperation between the two countries in tackling transnational drug trafficking.

“The new partnership would build on the exchange of liaison personnel, operational intelligence and technical cooperation already established between the agencies,” he said.

The NDLEA boss disclosed that the UAE would also provide Nigerian travelers with a comprehensive list of prohibited items to prevent inadvertent violations of the country’s drug laws.

Giving an account of the NDLEA’s nationwide operations between January 2021 and July 2026, Marwa said the agency had arrested more than 91,000 suspects, including 243 alleged drug barons.

“The NDLEA also seized over 15.5 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs and precursor chemicals, secured 16,469 convictions and provided counselling, treatment and rehabilitation for more than 53,000 drug users.

“The agency’s War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign had reached nearly 5.9 million Nigerians through community and school engagements,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDEA, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with Nigeria to disrupt trafficking networks.

He described the agreement as a natural progression of the existing cooperation between the two agencies.

Both agencies expressed confidence that the pact would lead to stronger intelligence-sharing, joint operations and the dismantling of drug trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria-UAE route.

Dare Akogun

Punch Nigeria Limited