By : Johnson Eyiangho

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and U.S. Vice President JD Vance

Nigeria and the United States of America have concluded high-level bilateral engagements in Washington D.C., aimed at deepening military-to-military relations and fortifying counter-terrorism cooperation between both nations.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, led a high-powered Nigeria delegation to the talks. The delegation included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Parker Udiandeye and other senior officers from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

A statement released by the Ministry of Defence on Friday said the delegation held robust discussions with senior cabinet officials of the U.S. Department of War led by the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Julia Sokol.

According to the statement, the engagement served as a direct continuation of the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group Defence Bilateral Talks, focusing on shared security architecture, intelligence collaboration and operational synergies.

It also said a diplomatic mission, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and senior government officials, was in the U.S. for the second meeting of the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group, which was held from August 12 to 13, 2026.

“Co-chaired by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Allison Hooker, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the meeting reviewed actionable progress and strategic frameworks following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC),” the statement said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue, mutual respect and strategic alliance in combating global and regional threats.

GUARDIAN Newspapers