Ochereome Nnanna

All Progressives Congress (APC) political megaphones, Nyesom Wike (FCT Minister) and Festus Keyamo (Aviation Minister), went through meltdowns over the singing of the “Arise O Compatriots” old National Anthem at the Lagos Townhall of the Nigerian Democratic Coalition (NDC) held on 12th November, 2026. While Wike accused the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, of seeking to “divide the nation”, Keyamo, who also accused the party of promoting secessionism, audaciously issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the National Leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, to “clarify” the party’s position for using the anthem. He did not say what he would do after the expiry of his demand, and he did nothing. It passed as mere hot air.

That is the current relevance of APC’s big mouths: take sporadic buccal shots at opposition leaders (especially Peter Obi, who receives rock star receptions all over the country) and Atiku Abubakar, who still has residual support in the Muslim North. Peter Obi is one rare politician who completed eight years as Governor of Anambra State, and not once has any anti-graft agency summoned him to answer questions. They have rigorously tooth-combed his records to no avail. So, the APC, which feels most threatened by Obi’s widespread popularity, seeks to smear him with anything, no matter how stupid.

After well over sixty years of my experience as a Nigerian citizen, I have come to despise our National Anthems, both the discarded “Arise O Compatriots” and the resuscitated “Nigeria We Hail Thee”. They lie without shame or compunction. But out of these two, “Arise O Compatriots” is a little more manageable. It is a home-grown anthem borne out of our lived post-independence experiences, especially the Civil War and perceived efforts to pick the pieces and forge ahead to a better Nigeria. This anthem truly earns its plaudits. As the Pan-Africanist General Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime was nearing its end in 1978, the old colonial anthem was found no longer suitable, and a call for a new anthem was issued. Five Nigerians: John Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sotu Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe, submitted “winning” entries. Out of these, the inspirational lyrics of “Arise O Compatriots” were distilled, with the Nigerian Police Band belting out Benedict Odiase’s musical composition.

A lot of people who grew up under the influence of “Nigeria We Hail Thee” continued to entertain nostalgia towards it. In life, people always say the best was in the past, yet they still hope the best is yet to come! Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who emerged President of Nigeria in May 2023, was obviously one of these guys. He had in the National Assembly his gung-ho rubberstamps, led by his handpicked President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. The Bill to drop “Arise O Compatriots” for “Nigeria We Hail Thee” spent only six days—23rd to 28th May, 2024—in the Senate and House of Representatives. Tinubu signed it the very moment he received it on 29th May.

Many Nigerians find this anthem so annoying. I am one of them. In the first place, it is a brainchild of foreigners, agents of British colonialism—Lilian Jean Williams (writer) and Frances Benda (composer). It was handed to us on the eve of our independence in 1960. Tinubu is very strongly tied to the former colonial masters of Africa, especially France and Britain. This is one of the reasons many of us find this colonial anthem so repulsive. The anthem was obviously written to inspire Nigerians towards the actualisation of its otherwise noble messages. Nigeria is in shambles because we failed in this mission.

Samplers: “Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.” This is untrue. We only stand in brotherhood when our national football teams are playing (and winning) in international tournaments. Nigerians welcome foreigners more than fellow Nigerians of different ethnic and religious backgrounds. What annoys me the most is that Tinubu, of all people, is actually the one pushing an anthem that has such rousing wordings. A man who overloaded his government with people from his ethnic background, and whose political platform actively promotes ethnic profiling and targets non-Yoruba Nigerians with hate governance in his adopted home state, Lagos, is talking about “brotherhood”. Another laughable line of the anthem is: “To hand on to our children a banner without stain.” The Nigerian banner is already soaked with blood, and the bloodletting is continuing in the form of Boko Haram terrorism, banditry and Fulani herdsmen attacks. The hatred, cultured and incubated even before independence, has been handed down the generations. Go to the social media and you will have your fill of venomous tribal and religious exchanges by young Nigerians who will inherit its future.

Yet another hilarious line: “Help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed.” I don’t know about you, but as an Igbo man, I feel oppressed, not in the same way as other Nigerians may do. The Federal Government and the Nigerian ruling Establishment have been weaponised against me and my region, including the regions around me, which are forced to face similar fates as I do because of our geopolitical contiguity and ethnocultural consanguinity. Other Nigerians have made sure that my ethnic group cannot lead the country or even enjoy what is due to them as the constitution mandates. Modern national railway networks are built only for the old West and old North. Mine is abandoned. My people had to build the Imo Airport, Owerri, by communal contributions. Seaports around my area are neglected while Lagos thrives. The national gas network avoids my area, though the gas is mine. And Interior Minister Tunji Ojo has just ordered the discontinuance of Nigerian passport printing in the South East.

I only stand when the call for the Nigerian anthem is made. But I can’t sing their lies and hypocrisy!

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria