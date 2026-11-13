Shirley Emehelu (middle) flanked by Gov. Sherrill (R) and Ikenna Emehelu at the swearing-in in New Jersey, Photo: NAN

Nigerian-born American lawyer, Shirley U. Emehelu, has made history as the first immigrant to become Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, U.S.

Emehelu, who emigrated from Nigeria as a child, was appointed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Monday, becoming the fifth Lieutenant Governor of the state.

The appointment also makes history, as New Jersey’s two highest executive offices are occupied by women simultaneously for the first time.

The appointment represents a milestone for Nigerian-Americans, whose participation in U.S. public life now includes one of the highest executive positions in American state government.

Emehelu also assumed the position of Secretary of State, consolidating responsibilities in government administration, electoral oversight and public service.

She was sworn in at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, with her husband and children participating in the ceremony.

Announcing the appointment, Sherrill described Emehelu as an experienced public servant whose career demonstrated integrity, accountability and a commitment to protecting residents.

“Shirley embodies those values,” the governor declared, referring to her administration’s emphasis on accountability and public service.

Sherrill said Emehelu’s record in prosecuting financial crimes, protecting consumers, defending civil rights and combating government waste informed her selection.

The governor explained that Emehelu had also demonstrated effective leadership while overseeing the administration of New Jersey’s recent elections as Acting Secretary of State.

Accepting the appointment, Emehelu expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in her and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state’s diverse population.

“I’ve spent my career upholding the law, protecting families, and rooting out fraud, abuse, and corruption,” she said.

Emehelu also acknowledged the significance of her Nigerian heritage and the opportunities her appointment represented for immigrant and minority communities.

“As a Black woman and Nigerian American, I’m proud of what this appointment represents for our state, and especially for the communities that share my heritage,” she said.

She expressed hope that the occasion would encourage younger generations to pursue public service and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“I hope we can inspire the next generation to find their own ways to serve and make a little history of their own too,” she said.

The lieutenant governor pledged to support Sherrill’s administration in addressing living costs, expanding economic opportunities and ensuring more responsive government.

Reflecting on her years in public service, Emehelu identified the protection of ordinary citizens as the central motivation behind her professional career.

“The throughline across my federal and state service has been defending the people who are counting on government to do right by them,” she said.

Emehelu previously served as New Jersey’s Acting State Comptroller, overseeing efforts to combat fraud, financial mismanagement and waste involving public resources.

Between 2022 and 2024, she was the state’s Executive Assistant Attorney General, the third-ranking official in the Attorney General’s Office, overseeing major civil litigation and enforcement matters.

She also served for nine years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, handling complex financial fraud cases.

During her federal service, she became Chief of Asset Recovery and Anti-Money Laundering, overseeing programmes involving forfeited assets, money laundering and restitution for victims.

A graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, Emehelu also worked in private legal practice and served as a judicial clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Her appointment followed the September resignation of former lieutenant governor Dale Caldwell after allegations of misconduct and violations of state ethics rules, which he disputed.

Emehelu is married to Ikenna Emehelu and they have two children, Nnamdi and Amara. (NAN)

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria