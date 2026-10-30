Onoriode Ezewu. Photo: US Department of Labour

By

Okiki Adeduyite

A Nigerian, Onoriode Ezewu, has been named on the United States Department of Labour’s first-ever Most Wanted List over allegations of money laundering involving fraudulent unemployment benefit claims worth more than $1m.

The department’s Office of Inspector General unveiled the list on its website on Wednesday, naming 16 fugitives wanted in cases involving alleged fraud, identity theft, money laundering, labour trafficking and other offences.

According to the agency, the cases collectively involve more than $55m allegedly stolen from American taxpayers.

Ezewu’s profile on the department’s website identifies him as wanted for concealment money laundering and states that he is believed to be residing in Nigeria.

“In January 2021, Ezewu was charged with 15 counts of concealment money laundering tied to fraudulent UI and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed using stolen identities, in a scheme exceeding $1 million that also touched SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Following his arrest and initial appearance, Ezewu violated the conditions of his pre-trial release and an arrest warrant was issued,” the department said.

Announcing the list, the US Department of Labour’s Inspector General, Anthony P. D’Esposito, said the initiative was intended to intensify efforts to locate the fugitives and recover money allegedly stolen from taxpayers.

“Today we are introducing our first-ever Most Wanted List, targeting 16 fraudsters who stole more than $55 million from hardworking American taxpayers,” D’Esposito said.

He added that the agency was working with the White House Fraud Task Force to locate those listed and account for the money involved.

“In partnership with the White House Fraud Task Force, we are using every resource possible and will not stop until every one of these criminals is in handcuffs and every stolen dollar is accounted for. No more excuses. No more hiding. The hunt is on,” he added.

The department said the list was intended to mobilise members of the public, the media, online platforms and international partners to help locate the fugitives.

It also announced the arrest of another person on the list, Leslie Kaciban, in Hungary. Kaciban is awaiting extradition to the United States over an alleged labour racketeering scheme involving approximately `$4m in illegal kickbacks.

The department urged anyone with information about suspected wrongdoing involving its programmes or operations to contact its Office of Inspector General.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

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