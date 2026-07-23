A 45-year-old Nigerian, Okeoghene Patrick Udugba, residing in Frisco, Texas, has been indicted by a US federal grand jury over his alleged involvement in a romance scam and business email compromise scheme that prosecutors say defrauded a US government agency of more than $300,000.

The indictment, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, charges Udugba with money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud.

According to US Attorney Brian D. Miller, Udugba and his alleged co-conspirators orchestrated overlapping romance and business email compromise schemes targeting victims in multiple US states.

Prosecutors alleged that the suspects used social media platforms and dating websites to establish fake romantic relationships with victims before grooming them into serving as money mules. The victims allegedly received and cashed fraudulently obtained cheques on behalf of the syndicate.

Authorities further alleged that members of the conspiracy sent emails from spoofed addresses in Nigeria while posing as representatives of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

The emails allegedly directed that FWS grant funds be used to settle fabricated invoices, falsely claiming that the recruited money mules were contractors and consultants who had carried out work on grant-eligible projects.

As a result of the alleged fraudulent emails and invoices, the agency’s grant administrator issued payments exceeding $300,000, according to prosecutors.

The investigation was carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General. Assistant US Attorney Sarah R. Lloyd is leading the prosecution.

The case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative, established under Executive Order 14159 to combat transnational criminal organisations, fraud networks, human trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

US authorities also said the prosecution supports the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, launched to strengthen efforts against fraud targeting the American public.

If convicted, Udugba faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, followed by supervised release and a fine.

The US Attorney’s Office emphasised that an indictment is merely an allegation, and Udugba is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria