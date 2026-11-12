Malaysian police officers at the scene of an attack in Desa Amanpuri, Kepong, where a Nigerian man was shot dead after allegedly injuring a police officer with a machete. Credit: X | TheGrandmaBoy

By

Hannah Johnson

A Nigerian man has been shot dead by police in Malaysia after allegedly hacking off the right hand of a police officer during an attack in the Desa Amanpuri area of Kepong.

The suspect, who was armed with two machetes, reportedly charged out of a residential apartment and attacked police officers, firefighters and Health Ministry personnel at about 7pm on Wednesday.

The Selangor Police Chief, Commissioner Shazeli Kahar, said the suspect was shot after he was spotted near a playground not far from the apartment, shortly after injuring the police officer.

According to Shazeli, the suspect attempted to attack the officers again, prompting them to fire several shots in self-defence while trying to apprehend him.

“The gunshots injured the suspect and police personnel made efforts to take him to hospital for treatment,” Shazeli told reporters at Selayang Hospital late on Wednesday night.

He added that the suspect was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The injured officer, a 26-year-old lance corporal, reportedly suffered the amputation of his right hand and was in stable condition while undergoing surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The attack reportedly began after police received a public complaint at about 4pm concerning a man behaving aggressively at the residential property.

The Malaysian news agency, Bernama, reported that police officers, firefighters and Health Ministry personnel were dispatched to the apartment to manage the situation.

However, when the door was opened, the suspect allegedly charged at the responding personnel with two machetes, injuring the police officer and several other first responders.

The injured officer, who was attached to the Mobile Patrol Vehicle unit of the Gombak District Police Headquarters, also sustained injuries to his head and body.

Police said the suspect fled after the attack but was later located near a playground at about 8pm.

He reportedly attacked the officers again when they attempted to arrest him, prompting them to open fire.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, condemned the attack and prayed for the injured officer’s speedy recovery.

In a statement on Thursday, Anwar described violence against enforcement personnel entrusted with protecting public safety as unacceptable.

“Firm action must be taken against any criminal acts, regardless of who the perpetrators are, to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of enforcement personnel on duty,” he said.

Meanwhile, subsequent reports by Malay Mail on Thursday disclosed that doctors had successfully reattached the injured officer’s right hand following surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Hannah Johnson

Hannah Johnson is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over three years of professional experience in reporting, storytelling, and digital content creation. She blends traditional reporting skills with a modern, digital-first approach to journalism, producing content tailored for both web and social platforms. Hannah is skilled at turning complex topics into clear, engaging, and relatable stories that resonate with a wide audience. Her work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a strong commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism.

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