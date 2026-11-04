Prof. Dapo Akande

By

Tosin Oyediran

A Nigerian-trained international lawyer, Professor Dapo Akande, has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice, following a United Nations vote on Tuesday.

Akande, a Professor of Public International Law at the University of Oxford, will serve a nine-year term at the world’s principal judicial organ, which settles legal disputes between states and provides advisory opinions on international legal questions.

His election marks the return of a United Kingdom judge to the court after an absence of nine years, according to a statement published by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Tuesday.

The British government said Akande received the support of a majority of UN member states following what it described as a closely contested vote.

The UK government said Akande’s election followed a campaign supported by the Prime Minister, ministers and British diplomats across the world.

In a statement welcoming the development, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the election demonstrated Britain’s commitment to international law and its role in global affairs.

“This election is a clear signal to our partners that the UK is back on the world stage and ready to play our part in ensuring global stability and upholding the rule of law,” Burnham said.

“Professor Akande will bring integrity, legal rigour and independent expertise to the International Court of Justice and I am incredibly proud that he is representing the UK.”

Reacting to his election, Akande said he was honoured by the confidence placed in him by UN member states and pledged to discharge his responsibilities independently.

“I am deeply honoured to be elected to the International Court of Justice.

“I am incredibly grateful to all the states that have put their faith in me. I pledge to serve with independence and to deciding cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law. I look forward to contributing to the ICJ’s vital work in helping to resolve disputes by peaceful means, alongside the other colleagues elected today,” he said.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also congratulated the professor, expressing confidence in his legal expertise and commitment to international law.

“Everywhere I go around the world, people tell me how impressive Professor Akande is and we have been proud to support his campaign. I am confident that his legal expertise, independence and commitment to international law will make him an asset to the Court and the international community,” Miliband said.

According to the statement, Akande is a Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, and an elected member of the United Nations International Law Commission.

Originally qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria, he has nearly three decades of experience as an international law scholar and practitioner.

He has also served as counsel, adviser and expert in cases before international courts and tribunals, including the International Court of Justice.

As an independent practitioner, Akande has advised governments from countries across all five UN regional groups, as well as international organisations, including the United Nations and the African Union.

The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and is responsible for settling legal disputes submitted to it by states and providing advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised UN bodies.

British Foreign Secretary in 2021, Dominic Raab, announced the choice of the UK to nominate Akande, as the UK candidate for the International Law Commission from 2023 to 2027.

Akande, an alumnus of the University of Oxford, London School of Economics, and Obafemi Awolowo University, was in 2024, nominated to represent UK as ICJ judge in an election.

Tosin Oyediran

Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment. Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives.

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