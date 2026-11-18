Olukayode Taiwo. Photo credit: Fox Philadelphia

By

Christabel Ndoeche

A Nigerian man, Olukayode Taiwo, is wanted by police in Philadelphia, United States, over an alleged gunpoint abduction and a subsequent shooting involving the same victim.

According to Fox Philadelphia on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit disclosed this in a report seeking public assistance to locate Taiwo, who remains at large.

“Authorities are asking for help to find Olukayode J. Taiwo, who is wanted in connection with a gunpoint abduction and a shooting involving the same victim,” the report stated.

Police said the alleged abduction occurred at about 10pm on November 2 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in the 22nd Police District.

Investigators also said Taiwo allegedly fired shots at the same victim on November 15 near her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street.

According to the report, “a warrant has been issued and Taiwo is not yet in custody.”

Police added that Taiwo might be driving a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration number H900330.

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