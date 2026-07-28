Christiana Nwosu. Photo:GoFundMe

By Johnson Idowu

Family members have launched a fundraising campaign to repatriate the remains of a Nigerian woman, Christiana Nwosu, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest while visiting the United Kingdom.

PUNCH Metro learnt this on Monday from a GoFundMe appeal signed by Chijioke Metuka on behalf of the Nwosu family.

According to Metuka, Nwosu died on July 19, 2026, leaving her children and loved ones devastated by the sudden loss.

Metuka described the deceased as “a beacon of light, love and warmth” whose passing had created an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew her.

The family said its greatest wish was to honour her memory by returning her body to Nigeria for burial, where she would be laid to rest among her extended family and ancestral roots.

The appeal read, “During this time of immense grief, Izuchukwu and his family’s deepest wish is to honour her memory by laying her to rest in her homeland of Nigeria, surrounded by her extended family and roots.

“Repatriating a loved one from the UK to Nigeria comes with significant and unexpected financial burdens.”

However, the family noted that repatriating her remains from the UK would cost about £10,000, covering funeral director fees, specialist repatriation services and documentation, air freight charges, transportation, and funeral and burial expenses in Nigeria.

“We have set up this fund to support Izuchukwu and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Every single donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering these repatriation and funeral expenses to help ease the financial strain on the family,” the appeal read.

The organisers appealed to members of the public to support the family through donations or by sharing the fundraising campaign with others.

“If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with others and keeping Izuchukwu and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity and support,” the statement added.

As of the time of filing this report, a sum of £7,941 had been raised out of the £10,000 target.

PUNCH Metro reported in February that a Nigerian woman, Oluranti Akinyemi, died in the UK shortly after arriving in the country for her son’s graduation ceremony.

Her family had launched a fundraising campaign on JustGiving to raise £20,000 to repatriate her remains to Nigeria and cover related expenses.

Johnson Idowu

Johnson Idowu is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over four years of experience covering politics, education, metro, and environment. He specializes in producing insightful and well-researched reports that inform and engage readers. Johnson’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a dedication to accurate, audience-focused journalism.

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