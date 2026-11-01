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By

Deborah Musa

Nigerians lose no less than N75bn annually to visa application expenses across foreign missions, with rejected Schengen visa applications alone accounting for an estimated €11.5m, equivalent to about N19bn in 2025.

This is according to a visa-cost analysis report obtained by Sunday PUNCH from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The report highlights the financial burden of international travel on Nigerians, particularly applicants who pay non-refundable visa fees before knowing whether their applications will be approved.

Nigerians seeking to travel abroad have continued to contend with application charges, visa refusal rates, documentation requirements and additional processing expenses as major factors increasing the cost of travelling.

According to the report, the financial consequences are particularly severe for applicants seeking visas to countries such as Canada, Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, where refusal rates can significantly reduce the chances of recovering money spent on applications.

“All major embassies collect fees before approval and it is non-refundable,” the report stated.

The financial exposure can extend beyond the official visa fee to include visa application centre charges, medical insurance, hotel reservations, flight bookings and other documentation expenses.

The total cost of an unsuccessful application could range from N350,000 to N1.2m, depending on the destination and the services required.

In the case of Canada, its study permit system is one of the most challenging for Nigerian applicants, with an estimated refusal rate of 75 per cent between January and April 2026.

According to the report, only about one in four applications gets approved during the period.

The refusals are largely concerned with whether applicants would leave Canada after completing their studies, a consideration associated with Section 216(1)(b) of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

Belgium has the highest Schengen visa refusal rate at 60.3 per cent, leaving an estimated approval rate of 39.7 per cent.

Spain followed with a reported refusal rate of 52.7 per cent, while France recorded 47.4 per cent.

The analysis put the overall Schengen visa refusal rate for Nigerians at 46.9 per cent in 2025, compared with 45.9 per cent in 2024.

Approximately 250,000 applications by Nigerians were unsuccessful in 2025.

The figures show that applicants seeking to visit countries within the Schengen Area face considerable financial risks, particularly when several applications are made without adequately addressing previous reasons for refusal.

However, visa refusal rates vary by application category, period and nationality.

The United Kingdom recorded a reported overall visa refusal rate of 33.1 per cent for Nigerian applicants in 2025, according to the report.

This puts the rate at 35.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while the refusal rate for visitor visas was estimated at 38.6 per cent.

The analysis further claimed that Nigerians accounted for 44.4 per cent of all African visa refusals by the UK, citing a cumulative figure of 1.34 million over 21 years.

For the United States, the report cited an estimated refusal rate of about 64 per cent for African applicants seeking F-1 student visas, compared with a global rate of 35 per cent.

This refusal is also largely due to concerns about applicants’ intentions to return home, although individual refusals depend on the circumstances and evidence presented in each application.

Japan, on its part, recently increased its visa fees for Nigerians, with the new fees taking effect on July 1, 2026. A single-entry visa costs ¥15,000, equivalent to approximately $93, while a multiple-entry visa costs ¥30,000, or about $188.

The increase is a fivefold rise from the previous charges of ¥3,000 for single-entry visas and ¥6,000 for multiple-entry visas.

The new charges amount to approximately ₦126,000 for a single-entry visa and ₦252,000 for a multiple-entry visa.

Despite the increased fees, the report listed Japan as having a relatively low refusal rate of between 12 and 15 per cent for Nigerian applicants.

The report said weak bank statements were one of the possible factors in unsuccessful Japan applications, although individual decisions depend on the complete application and the applicable requirements.

India was ranked as the most expensive destination in the comparison, with a reported visa charge of $588, equivalent to approximately N819,200.

However, India’s electronic visa system offers cheaper options, with charges ranging from $25 to $80 for eligible categories.

The report said the United Kingdom’s 10-year visitor visa is listed at £1,128, approximately N2.09m, while a six-month visitor visa is priced at £127, or about N203,000.

Applicants may also incur additional charges, including visa application centre fees and, where applicable, other immigration-related costs.

The United States’ B1/B2 visitor visa is pegged at $185, approximately N299,700, while Canada’s visitor visa and biometrics charges are set at a combined CAD185, or about N205,000.

Schengen visa applicants are estimated to pay €90 in visa fees and an additional €35 in visa application centre charges, bringing the combined cost to approximately N144,000 at the exchange rates used in the analysis.

The report also said travelling to Indonesia requires particular attention from Nigerian applicants because of its sponsorship visa procedures.

It stated that Nigerians are not eligible for a visa on arrival and generally require a sponsor and approval through the applicable immigration process for the relevant visa category.

The reported application charges range from $50 to $110, but the total cost may rise considerably when applicants use agents or pay for additional documentation and processing assistance.

The analysis also cited a requirement to demonstrate access to $2,000.

The report estimated the refusal rate for Indonesian calling visas involving Nigerian applicants at about 40 per cent.

The comparison contrasted Indonesia’s procedures with Malaysia’s electronic visa system, which the report described as a relatively inexpensive option for eligible Nigerian travellers.

Malaysia’s e-visa was listed at approximately RM126, equivalent to between N40,000 and N45,000, with processing estimated at two to three days.

Applicants may be required to provide documents such as a valid passport, a return ticket, hotel booking and a photograph that meets the prescribed specifications.

Malaysia’s estimated visa refusal rate is reportedly between 20 and 30 per cent, although the figure requires confirmation against official statistics.

For Nigerians seeking to reduce the risk of losing money on unsuccessful applications, considering destinations that permit visa-free entry, visa on arrival or electronic travel authorisation, where eligible, is advised, as several African countries are accessible to Nigerian passport holders under regional arrangements, including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Senegal, The Gambia, Liberia, Niger, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The report said destinations outside West Africa, including Rwanda, Barbados, Dominica, Fiji, Mauritius and Vanuatu, are also possible alternatives, subject to the applicable entry conditions and permitted duration of stay.

The report noted that some countries issue visas on arrival, allowing eligible travellers to pay at the border rather than risk losing a visa fee before departure.

However, electronic travel authorisations and some online entry permits still require advance payment and may be non-refundable.

Seychelles charges approximately $12 for an electronic travel authorisation, while Kenya’s electronic travel authorisation is pegged at $32.

Zambia’s electronic visa is estimated at $25, while South Africa’s visa fee is $37.

These destinations are lower-cost options for applicants seeking to limit their financial exposure, the report said.

Nevertheless, visa-free access, visa-on-arrival eligibility and electronic entry requirements should be confirmed through official government channels before booking flights, as entry conditions may change.

Deborah Musa

Deborah Musa is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with five years of experience in journalism, including three years covering the judiciary. She focuses on producing accurate, well-researched reports that provide clarity on legal and justice-related issues. Deborah’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and editorial diligence.

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