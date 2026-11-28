Photo combo of CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and dollar notes

Nigeria has achieved its $1 billion monthly diaspora remittance target, the Central Bank of Nigeria has said.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who disclosed this at the 61st Annual Bankers’ Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos on Friday, said Nigeria now targets $1.5 billion in monthly remittances by the end of the first half of 2027.

“The fact that you can go abroad, put in your card, and make payment, yes, that is great convenience for everybody, great convenience. But beyond all that, one thing we should never forget — three years ago, two years ago, you couldn’t do all these things.

“And what used to happen, you go somewhere, you want to make payments, you either have to pay in cash or use a card, which gets thrown away, and you’re disrespected,” he said.

“What this has done, it has brought back the respect of all Nigerians abroad.

“When I stood before you last year. I spoke of our ambition to increase monthly remittances to $1 billion a month. I am pleased to report that this milestone has been achieved.

“We are now working towards increasing monthly remittances to $1.5 billion by the end of the first half of 2027,” Cardoso added.

He commended licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) for their efforts to strengthen transparency, invest in technology, and expand formal remittance channels, particularly across Asia.

Cardoso said that the next phase of Nigeria’s financial reforms must focus on deepening liquidity, broadening participation, and expanding the range of financial instruments available to businesses and investors.

“The naira has strengthened by approximately six per cent over the past year, while daily foreign exchange market turnover has at times exceeded $1 billion.

“In the fixed income market, daily turnover averages N1.5 trillion, supported by a credible tradable benchmark yield curve extending to 10 years.

“What, what does all this mean? It is an encouraging sign of growing market confidence. The market deepens; more activity takes place when there’s confidence in the market,” he said.

According to him, the priority is to ensure that markets continue to support efficient price discovery and capital allocation.

“As recent movements in the foreign exchange market remind us, a well-functioning market does not mean that prices remain static. It does not mean that prices remain static.

“They go up, they come down. Volatility is an inherent feature of global financial markets, and a market-determined exchange rate must be allowed to move in both directions in response to macroeconomic fundamentals and global development.

“Emerging market currencies, including ours, have experienced volatility amidst changes in the United States’ interest rate environment and global risk sentiment.

“Nigeria, as I have said, is part of this interconnected global financial system, but believe me, we are considerably better equipped to manage external shocks than we were three years ago.”

According to him, the external buffers built provide greater resilience, while the Central Bank of Nigeria stands ready to deploy its reserves where necessary to address disorderly market conditions and mitigate the impact of shocks.

“The recent short-term movements should be viewed in the context of our strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals and the outlook for 2027,” the CBN chief added.

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