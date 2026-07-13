Meets 104% of OPEC quota allocation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

GeographicReference

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production soared to an average of 1.735 barrels per day in the month of June 2026, representing positive growth for a 4th consecutive month, a statement from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said yesterday.

In the month under review, crude oil production hit 1.56 million bpd while 0.18 million bpd of condensates was produced. This means Nigeria met 104 per cent of the 1.5 million bpd crude oil production quota set by the Organisation and Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In strict crude oil terms (excluding condensates), the 1.56 million daily average production Nigeria witnessed in June was the highest that Africa’s biggest oil producer has recorded since April 2020, thus representing a 74-month or over six-year high, a statement by the Head, Media and Corporate Communications of NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, stated.

In June, the peak combined crude oil and condensate production was 1.89 million bpd, reflecting Nigeria’s potential to reach 2 million bpd in the near term. However, the lowest production was 1.57 million bpd for the period in review.

GeographicReference

The statistics showed that Nigeria has maintained an upward trajectory, increasing from 1.483 million bpd in February to 1.546 million bpd in March, 1.663 million bpd in April, 1.700 million bpd in May, and 1.735 million bpd in June representing a 2.2 per cent growth month on month.

The improved performance, according to the NUPRC, was primarily driven by stable production operations across most producing assets and the absence of any major pipeline outages during the period under review. This enhanced operational stability supported improved production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

Although a limited number of assets experienced short-duration operational shutdowns, the overall impact on national production was minimal. In addition, scheduled turnaround maintenance activities were effectively managed and completed without significant disruption to production operations.

The sustained growth recorded in June, the commission stressed, reflected the continued commitment of operators and industry stakeholders towards improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity, and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector.

GeographicReference

A breakdown of the daily average crude oil and condensate production by terminals/streams during the review month showed that Bonny Terminal accounted for 318.28 kbpd, up from 293.88 kbpd recorded in May 2026, while Forcados Terminal followed with 306.36 kbpd, an increase from 289.90 kbpd in May 2026.

Besides, Qua Iboe Terminal recorded an average production of 164.73 kbpd of crude oil and condensates, down from 173.36 kbpd in May 2026, while Escravos Oil Terminal posted a daily average of 138.03 kbpd, up from 135.47 kbpd recorded in May 2026.

In the same vein, Bonga ranked as the fifth-highest producing terminal, recording an average of 103.66 kbpd of crude oil, compared to 102.54 kbpd delivered in May 2026.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD