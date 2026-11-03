Editorial

Court

By

Punch Editorial Board

THE judiciary is the conscience of democracy, the hope of the ordinary citizen. The courts are expected to stand above politics, wealth and influence, and dispense justice without fear or favour. When they lose the confidence of the people, democracy is in peril.

That is why the recent remarks by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Amina Augie, should trigger an urgent cleanup of Nigeria’s temple of justice.

At the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1986 in Abuja, Augie delivered a scathing assessment of the country’s judiciary. She painted a disturbing picture of a justice system whose credibility has been battered by corruption involving judges, lawyers and court officials.

Augie warned that corruption turns “the one place that a citizen should find impartiality into one more market stall.”

That is a haunting observation from an insider. It captures the tragedy of Nigeria’s justice system today.

A market stall is where commodities are displayed, bargained over, bought and sold. Nigeria does not deserve a cash-and-carry justice system. Justice must not become merchandise. It must not be negotiated or sold to the highest bidder.

Sadly, Augie is not alone. After the 2007 electoral heist, the late Kayode Eso, also a JSC, memorably condemned what he described as “billionaire judges.” They emerged from the election tribunals of that time. Eso questioned how judicial officers on public salaries could legitimately accumulate enormous wealth.

Sadly, those concerns linger.

More recently, Afam Osigwe, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, also spoke about the corruption in judicial administration and the urgent need to confront it.

What is remarkable about these interventions is not merely the words spoken, but that they come from inside the system. They reflect a growing recognition within the legal profession that urgent reforms can no longer be postponed.

It would be unfair, incorrect even, to tar every judge, lawyer or court official with the same brush. There are many honourable judicial officials who continue to uphold the law despite enormous pressures, threats and challenging working conditions. They deserve recognition.

But the misconduct of some is tarnishing the whole institution. Augie herself warned that when senior members of the profession pervert justice for pecuniary gains, “the damage is not to them alone; it stains the gown we all wear.”

That stain is becoming increasingly visible, especially when the ruling class is involved. Some judicial decisions have generated intense public debate when high-profile individuals standing trial for egregious cases of corruption were let off the hook simply because the judge was drafted in from vacation. The question is: if you let them off on technicalities, what about the substance of the case?

In some cases, even ranking members of the federal legislature, who make the laws, have been found in contravention of the law, and without consequences.

For instance, some contested two elective positions in one electoral cycle but still retained their second seats, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Today, the courts are increasingly the determinants of electoral outcomes, rather than the ballot box. While the courts have a constitutional role in resolving disputes, democracy suffers when voters begin to believe that judges, rather than citizens, determine who governs them.

There are also troubling reports of attempts to influence judicial outcomes. Former senator Ahmed Bukachuwa, for example, once publicly said he influenced his wife, Zainab, then the Court of Appeal President, to give favourable justice in some election cases. He recanted, but such statements reinforce concerns that judicial independence is under constant assault.

The judiciary must be truly independent.

Augie rightly argued that the judiciary should never have to “beg the executive for a courtroom roof, vehicles, or even the judges’ entitlements.” She is right.

Nigeria’s 120th position, out of 143 countries in the 2025 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, as Augie cited, is equally troubling. That embarrassing ranking reflects gross integrity challenges and a public confidence deficit. Nigeria cannot aspire to attract investment or consolidate democracy while its justice system ranks among the weakest globally.

In 2017, the Kenyan Supreme Court annulled a presidential election because it found constitutional and legal irregularities in the electoral process. The court upheld the Constitution even in the face of immense political pressure.

South Africa’s Constitutional Court enforces the separation of powers. It protects social and economic rights, and defends electoral fairness. The highest public officials are held to account.

Courts in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway and Sweden are trusted because judicial independence is respected and the public understands that no one is above the law.

In Nigeria, the rich and powerful are almost always above the law.

The powers of the Executive to make judicial appointments should be reviewed. The National Judicial Council must strictly sanction proven judicial misconduct.

Court processes should be modernised to reduce opportunities for manipulation and delay.

The judiciary must protect the weak against the powerful.

The temple of justice must cease to resemble a marketplace.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited