By

Punch Editorial Board

A government cannot preach fiscal prudence to a population struggling with inflation, unemployment, declining purchasing power, and a punishing cost-of-living crisis, while its officials continue to treat foreign travel as an almost routine part of public service. This is wrong.

The latest figures show that federal ministries, departments and agencies spent at least N50.41 billion on foreign trips, air tickets, estacode, offshore allowances and overseas training between June 2023 and June 19, 2026, according to government payment records obtained from GovSpend and analysed by The PUNCH.

This is not even the total bill. The analysis covered payments of N5 million and above and excluded transactions whose descriptions did not sufficiently establish a connection with foreign travel. The actual expenditure is therefore likely to be considerably higher.

Foreign air tickets accounted for N23.70 billion, or 47 per cent, while estacode and offshore allowances consumed N17.05 billion, or 33.8 per cent. Another N5.35 billion went into accommodation, visas, protocol, foreign exchange and other logistics, while overseas training consumed N4.32 billion.

The single biggest payment recorded was the N5.15 billion released in December 2024 for outstanding estacode allowances and air tickets for the Vice-President and First Lady’s official foreign trips not captured in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

The figures should raise questions about the exact benefit derived from the junkets when the same government released only N36 million of the Ministry of Health’s capital vote in 2025, citing revenue shortfalls.

True, international travel is sometimes indispensable. Diplomacy cannot be conducted entirely by videoconference. Presidents must attend certain summits, ministers may need to negotiate complex agreements in person, while technical officials occasionally need to observe practices that cannot be replicated locally.

It is clear, however, that this legitimate need has been distorted into a culture in which travelling abroad appears to have become an entitlement of office.

The economic cost of a foreign trip goes beyond the ticket price. It includes accommodation, transport, security, protocol, allowances, visa costs, communication, administrative preparation and, most significantly, the opportunity cost of the money diverted from competing priorities.

The N50.41 billion expenditure represents money that could otherwise finance infrastructure, equipment, research, training inside Nigeria or other government programmes. The question that needs repeating is: what did the country obtain in exchange for the expenditure?

Unfortunately, government accounting is generally much better at recording the associated costs than the benefits derived from such trips.

The perverse incentive structure exacerbates the problem. Estacode and other allowances paid in foreign currency make official travel financially attractive. It is basically free dollars for a partial, if not a full holiday, in practice.

And since the system does not rigorously demand outcomes, it creates room for abuse, duplication, inflated costs and what critics describe as travel racketeering. Indeed, travel expenses are reportedly collected for trips not made or completed and for “training” that were mere shopping sprees.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration clearly recognised the problem. It announced substantial reductions in official entourages, including limiting the President’s international entourage to 20 people, the Vice-President and First Lady to five aides each, ministers to four and heads of MDAs to two to save costs.

But reducing the size of official delegations addresses only part of the problem. A five-person delegation can still be excessive if the same objective can be achieved by two.

Therefore, the more important reform is not a numerical cap but a value-for-money assessment.

Nigeria triggered public outrage when it had 1,411 registered delegates, the same as China, at the 2023 COP 28 Dubai climate summit. The Presidency subsequently clarified that 422 were funded by the Federal Government. The controversy was sufficiently damaging that the administration subsequently introduced measures for COP29, which it said would save about N10 billion.

Yet Nigeria still had hundreds of delegates at COP29, with the government sponsoring 214 of them and estimated return air-ticket costs reportedly reaching N866 million.

The government needs to realise that representation must be strategic rather than numerical.

One competent negotiator with a clear mandate can sometimes accomplish more than a busload of officials competing for photo ops around a conference venue.

The same scrutiny must extend to investment missions. Former NACCIMA president and Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics, Dele Oye, has criticised the pattern of Nigerian delegations travelling abroad and returning with photographs, handshakes and MOUs that frequently fail to translate into actual investments.

Tinubu’s own FDI drive has yielded just $2.06 billion in hard investment so far despite over $50 billion in commitments.

If an investment mission costs hundreds of millions of naira, the government should be able to demonstrate whether those meetings eventually produced jobs, capital inflows, projects or other measurable outcomes.

Not unexpectedly, state governors have developed their own appetite for foreign travel, investment missions and international engagements.

State budget implementation reports analysed by The PUNCH showed that 32 governors spent N69.71 billion on travel in the first six months of 2024. Again, not all of this was foreign travel, but such numbers demand much closer scrutiny.

The same principle should apply to legislators and local government chairmen. It is difficult to fathom why officials responsible for basic roads, primary healthcare, schools, sanitation and local economic development should require overseas “study tours” when many of their most pressing challenges are staring them in the face at home.

Such absurdity reached new extremes in late September 2025, when the wives of all 21 LGA chairmen in Adamawa State were reportedly sponsored on a trip to Istanbul, Turkey, to learn how to “advise” and “assist” their husbands, using public funds.

The Federal Government’s August 2026 directive requiring prior approval from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before official foreign-trip expenditure can be processed is therefore welcome.

Given government officials’ fascination with foreign trips and their creative ways of sidestepping regulations, however, it remains to be seen if this can be enforced without proper, institutionalised safeguards.

Every major publicly funded foreign trip should therefore have multiple stages of accountability covering approval before departure, transparent expenditure during the trip and a publicly accessible outcome report afterwards.

The report should answer simple questions about necessity, justify delegation composition and size, cost, benefits, agreements signed and what happened to them six and 12 months down the line.

That would change the economics of official travel overnight.

Officials would have to think twice before embarking on journeys whose only tangible outcome is a collection of photographs, souvenirs and claims of “fruitful engagements.”

The Tinubu administration cannot credibly demand sacrifice from Nigerians while allowing official travel to remain a source of expenditure waste and leakages.

Fiscal reform is not limited to increasing revenue or cutting subsidies. It is also about changing the behaviour of government itself.

In an era of video conferencing, digital diplomacy and instantaneous communication, flying abroad should be based on demonstrable necessity, not prestige, routine or the allure of estacode and allowances.

Nigeria should engage the world confidently. But its officials do not need to travel in planeloads to prove that the country exists.

Punch Editorial Board