by

Busola Aro

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026.

The DMO published the latest public debt portfolio report on Friday.

The figure represents a 9.4 percent or N14.39 trillion increase from the N152.4 trillion recorded at the end of June 2025.

It also represents an increase of N7.44 trillion or 4.7 percent compared with the N159.35 trillion recorded at the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

According to the latest report, the debt stock comprises N91.59 trillion in domestic debt, which accounts for 54.91 percent of the total debt stock, and N75.2 trillion in external debt, representing 45.09 percent.

The debt office said domestic debt increased by N11.04 trillion (13.7 percent) from N80.55 trillion recorded in June 2025.

The office said external debt also rose by N3.35 trillion (4.7 percent) from N71.85 trillion in the same period.

According to the DMO, the federal government accounted for N152.77 trillion of the total debt stock, comprising N86.99 trillion in domestic debt and N65.77 trillion in external debt.

On the other hand, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for the remaining N14.01 trillion — N4.59 trillion in domestic debt and N9.42 trillion in external debt.

In dollar terms, the agency said Nigeria’s total public debt stood at $120.93 billion as of June 30, 2026 — up from $99.66 billion recorded in June 2025.

The DMO said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official exchange rate of N1,379 per dollar as of June 30 was used to convert the external debt to naira.

TheCable