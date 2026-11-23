File: Rice mill collapses in Kebbi

*Paddy production volume crashes *From 75% self-sufficiency country goes into massive imports *Farmers abandon rice, move to other crops *Operators blame policy reversals, others *Why rice value chain now struggling —FG

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, Jeff Agbodo (Abakiliki), Aliyu Usman (Birnin Kebbi) and Sukanmi Akanni (Lagos)

Nigeria’s much-celebrated rice revolution is facing a major reversal, with more than 90 out of the country’s 260 integrated rice mills shutting down completely over acute paddy scarcity, rising production costs and the influx of cheaper imported rice.

This comes as the National Rice Development Strategy II, launched in 2021 to accelerate investments and self sufficiency in rice production expires next month.

The programme was part of the Buhari administration’s agricultural transformation agenda, which sought to reduce dependence on food imports and conserve foreign exchange.

Nigeria had announced 75 per cent self-sufficiency in rice production in February 2023 and projected to become a net exporter of the commodity by 2026.

The progress was showcased in January 2023 when the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, unveiled what they described as the world’s largest rice pyramids in Abuja.

The pyramids, comprising one million bags of paddy, were presented as evidence of Nigeria’s growing capacity to produce enough rice for domestic consumption and eventually export the commodity.

Nigeria’s annual rice import bill, estimated at about $1 billion in 2015, was said to have fallen to approximately $18.5 million by 2021.

But the year 2025 marked the beginning of the reversal of fortune with Paddy production, which had risen to 8.5 million tonnes in 2021, recording a sharp decline to about 4.8 million tonnes, while mill capacity utilisation dropped below 30 per cent.

Industry operators told Financial Vanguard that leading integrated mills, including Umza in Kano and Stallion in Lagos, are operating below 50 per cent of their installed capacity.

Speaking to the unfolding crisis the National Chairman of the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria, RIMAN, and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Competitive African Rice Forum for Sustainable Development, CARF-FSD, Nigeria Chapter, Mr. Peter Dama, noted the rice policy inconsistency especially the suspension of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), which drove the country’s rice production surge between 2015 and 2023.

The industry operators listed inadequate agricultural financing, insecurity, escalating input costs and weak supply chains as key in the derailing of the growth over the past three years.

More recently they said that 2026 has witnessed a deliberate opening of the country’s borders allowing massive importation of cheaper foreign rice especially through Seme border with Benin Republic.

They lamented that Nigerians have invested heavily in building rice mills but the government has failed to sustain the agricultural production policy needed to keep them running.

Paradox of idle capacity, imports

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the current crisis is the contradiction between Nigeria’s enormous milling capacity and the shortage of locally produced paddy.

According to Dama, the country has installed rice milling capacity of approximately 7.5 million tonnes annually but currently produces only 4.1 million tonnes of paddy.

This leaves a huge gap between the capacity of the industry and the raw materials available to sustain its operations.

The operators noted cost over-run as the main factor stoking the crises as a tonne of paddy that sold for about N180,000 in 2021 now costs between N600,000 and N650,000.

Fertiliser prices, according to them, have increased from about N8,000 to N45,000, while petrol has risen from N250 to N1,400 per litre.

The input cost, according to them, has made the local rice now uncompetitive against the imported brands.

Dama said, ‘‘locally milled rice at current paddy prices costs higher than imported finished rice through Lagos ports.

‘‘This is a fundamental competitiveness problem that cannot be resolved merely by announcing restrictions on rice imports’’.

Consequently, some farmers are abandoning rice for alternative crops such as sesame and sorghum, further worsening the shortage of paddy.

The crises, according to the operators, goes beyond the fortunes of rice mill owners to include farmers, transporters, distributors, workers and millions of households that depend on rice as a staple food.

Why rice value chain now struggling — FG

A top official of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the main challenge facing the rice value chain is policy inconsistency.

He said three other factors combined to create the current gap in rice production and the consumption needs of the Nigerian society.

According to him the growing population, rural-urban migration and the changing eating pattern of Nigerians combined to put pressure on rice, which is a staple food in almost every part of the country.

He said Nigeria remains the largest producer but also the largest importer of rice due to the inability of production to meet demand.

He revealed that the nation’s current self-sufficiency in rice production has dropped to 69 percent.

He however lamented that the cost of inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and agro-chemicals have challenged farmers lately, especially since the end of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) initiative when Urea was imported from Morocco and sold to fertilizer blenders at subsidized rate, who in turn sold fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.

According to him, fertiliser blenders now buy urea at market prices and that combined with the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, especially the blockade of the Strait of Homuz, where 30 percent of fertiliser raw material pass, the fertiliser market has become more challenged, making the products more expensive and out of reach for many small-holder farmers.

He added that with very expensive inputs, paddy produced is sold to millers at high prices.

He confessed that millers who also face high operational costs due largely to dependence on diesel, rather than electricity come up with milled rice that cannot compete with the imported rice.

According to him, governments of the countries of origin of imported rice subsidise rice production for export and that as such, locally milled rice is struggling to compete with the imported rice.

He suggested that if rice production is to significantly increase in the country, the government must consider a way of subsidizing agricultural inputs, as is the case with other countries of the world.

Collapse of ABP

At the heart of the crisis, according to the operators, is the collapse of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, ABP, introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria under former Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The programme was one of the most ambitious attempts to address Nigeria’s food import dependence by linking smallholder farmers with processors and providing them with affordable agricultural financing.

Between 2015 and 2021, it reportedly helped increase paddy production from 2.5 million tonnes to 8.5 million tonnes.

Official rice imports, according to figures supplied by industry stakeholders, fell from 2.4 million tonnes to less than 400,000 tonnes during the period.

The programme’s strength was its integrated approach to agricultural production.

Rather than simply giving farmers cash, it provided seeds, fertiliser and herbicides on credit, with repayment made in paddy after harvest.

It also linked farmers to rice millers who guaranteed markets for their produce.

Interest rates were pegged at nine per cent, significantly below the commercial lending rates of about 28 per cent cited by industry stakeholders.

This arrangement addressed two major constraints confronting farmers: access to inputs and guaranteed markets.

It also provided millers with a more predictable supply of paddy.

However, the programme became controversial over allegations of politicisation, poor loan recovery and the inclusion of beneficiaries who were not genuine farmers.

Although more than N1.1 trillion was reportedly disbursed, loan recovery was said to have fallen below 30 per cent.

Consequently, a new CBN leadership discontinued the programme in 2023 without an effective replacement arrangement.

That decision created a financing vacuum in the rice value chain.

Dama estimates that more than 40 per cent of smallholder farmers who participated in the programme have since moved into other crops.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s dry-season wheat and rice initiatives, according to him, have not been sufficient to reach the majority of genuine farmers, while the Bank of Agriculture lacks the resources to provide financing on the scale required.

Dama further argued that ‘‘it is not necessarily that the ABP should be restored in its original form. Its weaknesses, particularly poor loan recovery and political interference, must be addressed.

‘‘But dismantling a programme without putting a functional alternative in place has exposed the industry to precisely the production challenges it was designed to overcome’’.

Cotonou smuggling challenge

Commenting on the influx of cheaper imported rice, which local millers say is undermining their ability to compete, Dama described the situation as an open secret, alleging that more than 2.5 million tonnes of foreign rice entered Nigeria through the Benin Republic’s Cotonou port and porous land borders so far in 2026.

He claimed that imported rice sells for between N52,000 and N60,000 per 50kg bag, compared with N75,000 to N80,000 for locally produced rice.

The price difference makes foreign rice attractive to consumers, particularly households struggling with the rising cost of living.

More troubling, according to him, is his allegation that some lower quality imported rice is repackaged and sold as Nigerian rice in major markets across Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ibadan.

If the allegation is established, it points to a serious enforcement failure, with implications for consumer confidence, local investment and government revenue.

The tariff differential between Nigeria and Benin Republic is also contributing to the problem.

According to Dama, Nigeria imposes a 70 per cent duty, compared with 35 per cent in Benin, creating an incentive for traders to route rice imports through the neighbouring country.

He therefore called for the implementation of the ECOWAS Rice Roadmap 2025-2035, which provides for a common external tariff of 35 per cent for paddy and 50 per cent for milled rice across the 15 member states.

‘‘A harmonised regional tariff, combined with technology-driven border surveillance, could reduce the incentive for smuggling’’, Dama said.

Lagos Lake Rice disappears

The disappearance of Lake Rice from Lagos markets offers another illustration of the difficulty of sustaining agricultural partnerships beyond their initial political appeal.

In 2016, Lagos and Kebbi states entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to promote rice production in Kebbi and processing and distribution in Lagos.

The arrangement was designed to transport paddy from Kebbi to Lagos, where it would be milled, packaged and sold to consumers.

The initiative was intended to connect farmers in the North with a major consumer market in the South. But the arrangement eventually collapsed.

Investigations by Vanguard indicated that personal interests undermined the original agreement.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, said the initiative was discontinued because the original understanding between the two states was not followed. According to him, the agreement was for Kebbi to supply paddy to Lagos for milling and packaging, rather than for finished rice supplied by a private consulting firm to be repackaged and distributed as Lake Rice.

The industry stakeholders said the collapse of the arrangement underscores the importance of transparency, accountability and strict adherence to agreed terms in public-private agricultural partnerships.

They also said it illustrates how potentially beneficial agricultural arrangements can fail when institutional interests and implementation shortcomings undermine their original objectives.

Women farmers and the financing gap

The consequences of the collapse of agricultural financing are also being felt by women farmers, particularly in Kebbi State.

The Chairperson of Kebbi State Female Farmers Associations, Hajia Hadiza Kola, identified inadequate funding as a major obstacle to expanding agricultural production following the end of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

She said women faced additional social challenges because farming was traditionally regarded in parts of the state as an occupation largely reserved for men.

Some women also struggle to obtain the support of their husbands to participate in commercial farming.

Nevertheless, advocacy activities across towns and villages have encouraged hundreds of women to register with female farmers’ associations and take up farming, including through home gardening.

Their experience highlights the importance of making agricultural financing accessible to women and other groups that may be excluded from conventional farming arrangements.

Without affordable credit, the potential contribution of women to Nigeria’s food production drive will remain constrained.

Other failed rice project

Amidst the failures recorded in rice projects across Northern parts there are other fortune reversals of the Nigerian rice value-chain in other regions that grow the commodity.

The government of Chief Martin Elechi in Ebonyi State established modern rice cluster mills in three senatorial districts, located at Izzi, Ikwo and Oso Edda around 2013.

The mills started with very big expectation to complement the existing Abakaliki rice mill with morden machines. The mill started simultaneously churning out foreign-like polished rice and with good packaging with the brand name EbonyRice. But the mills have turned to ghosts of themselves as at 2025.

A former worker at the mill Mr. Onyeka Ndukwe Nkama, told Vanguard that Governor Elechi’s administration handed over the mills to Chief David Umahi who handed over a dying project to the present administration.

The modern mills started closing down one after the other starting from the mill at Oso Edda to Ikwo and now the Izzi mill has finally shutdown.

Nkama stated: “The managers had complained of lack of enough Paddy to feed the mills, they said that Ebonyi Rice farmers could not produce enough rice to run three mills. At some time, they were sourcing rice Paddy from the northern part of the country to feed the mills but to no avail.

“So, after some time some parts of the machines started rusting and could not perform effectively. So, gradually the mills started packing up. I learnt that the mill at Izzi that worked last but I’m not sure whether it still processing rice. For some time now all the workers at the mills had left to look for other jobs.” Chief Charles Ugwu established a private rice mill at Ikwo which produced high quality rice branded as Ebony Gold and Ebony Silver. The mill has also shut down due to similar Paddy problems.

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, Jeff Agbodo (Abakiliki), Aliyu Usman (Birnin Kebbi) & Sukanmi Akanni (Lagos) contributed to this report.

Vanguard Media Ltd