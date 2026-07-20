FILE: Childbirth

By Punch Editorial Board

Nothing exposes the deepening crisis in Nigeria’s healthcare system more painfully than the soaring cost of childbirth. Across the country, couples who should be celebrating the arrival of a new baby are instead plunged into financial distress.

Even in public hospitals, where affordable healthcare ought to be guaranteed, routine vaginal deliveries now cost as much as N800,000. Caesarean sections frequently exceed N1 million and, in some cases, approach N2 million. For countless families, childbirth has become an unaffordable luxury. This is terrifying.

A Vanguard report dated July 3 detailed the financial ordeal of expectant parents in public hospitals. Its investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of multiple charges and hidden fees.

Patients are compelled to purchase surgical gloves, disinfectants, detergents and numerous consumables, some of which are never used. Tests are often conducted in private laboratories owned by consultants, while medications are sourced from pharmacies linked to hospital personnel.

Such practices amount to racketeering that preys on vulnerable families at one of the most delicate moments of their lives.

As such, Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to become pregnant or give birth.

According to the United Nations and global health agencies, about one in every 100 Nigerian women dies during childbirth or within days of giving birth.

The country’s maternal mortality ratio stands at approximately 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest globally.

In contrast, the World Population Review said Belarus, Poland, and Norway report fewer than two deaths per 100,000 live births.

As childbirth becomes increasingly unaffordable, many pregnant women will inevitably seek cheaper alternatives through traditional birth attendants, unlicensed maternity homes and other unskilled providers.

Many will not survive. What begins as an attempt to save money may end in preventable tragedy for both mother and child.

The Federal Government launched the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative on November 7, 2024, to expand access to Caesarean sections in public hospitals.

Health Minister Muhammad Pate rightly declared: “No woman should lose her life simply because she can’t afford a C-section.”

Unfortunately, implementation has fallen far short of the promise.

To access the programme, the poor and vulnerable must present their National Identification Number and prove their indigence. For many pregnant women facing medical emergencies, navigating such bureaucracy is itself an obstacle.

More troubling are reports that even major federal teaching hospitals have struggled to implement the initiative effectively, with many health workers and expectant mothers unaware that such a policy exists.

A policy that exists only on paper cannot save lives.

Nigeria must therefore go beyond subsidising Caesarean sections. The entire cost structure of maternal healthcare requires urgent review. Pregnancy should never become an avenue for profiteering. Public hospitals exist to provide care, not to enrich a network of consultants, contractors and middlemen through inflated bills and unnecessary purchases.

The country’s Primary Health Centres should be equipped and staffed by competent midwives and nurses to safely manage uncomplicated pregnancies. This will reduce congestion at tertiary hospitals and bring quality maternal care closer to communities.

The worsening exodus of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals has already weakened the health system. Rising childbirth costs only compound the crisis by making quality care inaccessible to those who need it most.

The Central Bank of Nigeria said Nigerians spent $550 million on medical tourism in the first nine months of 2025, higher than the $465 million or 17.96 per cent more than the same period in 2024. This is money that helps the economy of other countries. So, Nigeria should reverse this trend.

Under former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, the Abiye (Safe Motherhood) Initiative transformed maternal healthcare through free maternal services, strengthened primary healthcare, with dedicated health workers monitoring pregnant women.

The initiative improved referral systems and dramatically reduced maternal deaths in the state, becoming an internationally recognised model for safe motherhood.

The Federal Government should study and adapt the Abiye Initiative and activate it on a national scale.

Nigerians must also confront the economic realities surrounding family size. The country’s fertility rate averages about 4.8 children per woman, though it is considerably lower in southern urban centres such as Lagos and significantly higher in parts of northern Nigeria.

Every family has the right to determine its size, but prospective parents must equally weigh their financial capacity to provide quality healthcare, education and decent living standards for every child they bring into the world.

The soaring cost of childbirth also carries wider social implications. Young Nigerians are already cold to marriage because of unemployment, inflation and economic uncertainty. Turning childbirth into another crushing financial burden will only discourage them more.

No woman should fear death because she is pregnant, and no father should face financial ruin simply because his wife is giving birth.

Childbirth should be a moment of joy, not anxiety. It should mark the beginning of life, not the prospect of death.

Nigeria must urgently strengthen its primary healthcare system, eliminate exploitative billing in public hospitals, provide extensive maternal health subsidies, and faithfully implement programmes designed to save mothers’ lives.

Childbirth need not be a death sentence.

Punch Editorial Board