Emma Okonji

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions across networks, reached 200,337,097 in September 2026, with a teledensity of 92.41 per cent, up from 197,416,694 subscriptions that were recorded in August 2026, according to the recent statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the statistics, there has been a steady growth in the number of active mobile subscriptions across all networks since January this year, a development that industry experts have attributed to a balanced regulatory intervention from the Nigerian Communications Commission. BuyMaps

The data showed that MTN alone recorded 104,648,077 as at September 2026, making it the first telecoms company to cross the 100 million subscriber milestone since the rollout of GSM services in Nigeria in 2001.

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