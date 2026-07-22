Folalumi Alaran in Abuja



Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on Tuesday placed 17 states on medium flood alert, warning that rising river levels have reached critical thresholds capable of triggering localised flooding in hundreds of vulnerable communities over the next seven days.

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The agency urged state governments, emergency management authorities, and residents in flood-prone areas to commence immediate evacuation from floodplains, warning that any delay could endanger lives, damage critical infrastructure, and worsen humanitarian conditions.

In its National Flood Advisory (Alert No. NFA-2026-200), which took effect from July 21 to July 27, NIHSA said hydrological data from its nationwide monitoring network showed that water levels at key river stations had exceeded both watch and warning thresholds, with 16 gauging stations now recording dangerously elevated river stages.

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHSA, Umar Mohammed, said the affected stations included Saminara on the Karam River, Waya Dam Site on the Waya River, and Amber on the Amber River.

Mohammed warned that communities located along major river channels faced imminent localised flooding.

He stated, “Our hydrological monitoring network indicates that river stages at critical monitoring stations have exceeded watch and warning thresholds.

“Communities along the primary river channels face imminent localized flooding. We strongly advise state governments, local authorities and residents on floodplains to act immediately.”

The advisory identified Bauchi, Edo, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau and Benue among the states facing elevated flood risk, with 11 others also listed for heightened monitoring.

According to NIHSA, Bauchi has the highest projected exposure, with 1,841 communities at risk, alongside 145 schools, 101 health facilities and eight markets.

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In Imo, the agency identified 415 communities, 423 schools, 198 health facilities, 49 markets, 111 religious centres, and 75 hectares of farmland as vulnerable to flooding.

Edo was projected to have 148 communities affected, in addition to 131 schools, 123 health facilities, four markets, seven religious centres, and seven hectares of farmland.

The agency also listed 205 communities in Plateau State as being at risk, alongside 137 schools, 44 health facilities, 16 markets, 81 religious centres, and 64 hectares of farmland.

Kaduna had 168 vulnerable communities, 16 schools, and three health facilities, while Benue had five communities, eight schools, and two health facilities within the projected impact zone.

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Beyond warning residents to relocate from flood-prone locations, NIHSA directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), and local authorities to immediately pre-position food, potable water, medical supplies, and other emergency relief materials in safe locations ahead of possible flooding.

It also cautioned motorists and commuters against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads and bridges, while urging authorities to clear blocked drainage channels and waterways to improve water flow.

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