File: National Identification Number

By

Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

The Federal Government’s plan to enforce NIN requirements for domestic air travel from 1 January 2027, has sparked debate, with travellers weighing security benefits against practicality and passenger rights, writes OLASUNKANMI AKINLOTAN

For many Nigerians, domestic air travel is already costly. The proposed requirement to present a National Identification Number before boarding has now heightened passengers’ concerns.

The controversy followed the Federal Government’s introduction of the Verified Passenger Access System, a biometric facial recognition platform designed to verify passengers travelling on domestic flights.

At the recent launch of the platform, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ordered airlines to comply, warning that from 1 January 2027, operators must integrate the system before boarding passengers on scheduled domestic flights.

But while the government considers the initiative a necessary step towards improving airport security, passengers have raised questions about its wider implications, particularly data privacy, freedom of movement and the possible exclusion of travellers without NIN.

They wondered why Nigerians must submit additional personal details to travel within the country, especially when other recognised forms of identification could adequately serve the same purpose.

Some passengers interviewed at the Lagos airport on Monday dismissed the policy as unnecessary, arguing that mandatory NIN verification would hardly address Nigeria’s wider security challenges.

Mrs Juliet Adeoye, a mother of three, expressed particular concern about the policy’s implications for foreign nationals and Nigerians with children who hold dual or foreign citizenship.

“Two of my children are citizens of another country. Are you saying that from January, local flights won’t be open to them because they don’t have NIN? This is just like saying a social security number in the UK is required to book a domestic flight.

“I have been wondering where this is coming from since I read the news, but I strongly hope they will have a rethink before the set date,” she said.

Another passenger, Mr Kelvin Jones, recognised the government’s security objectives but questioned the decision to make NIN the mandatory identification document for domestic air travellers.

He maintained that alternative, dependable identity verification methods could be adopted without creating barriers to domestic air travel.

“What the Nigerian government is saying, in essence, is that you cannot fly locally without being a Nigerian. That will not work. No, over what? I believe that when they get our feedback, they will tweak the idea,” he said.

Nigerians have equally taken to social media to express concerns about how the platform would verify foreign travellers and protect passengers’ personal data.

An X user, Adesina Adegbite, who posted through @fatiscoproduct, questioned how foreign nationals travelling through domestic airports would be authenticated under the new system.

“How will foreigners travelling through domestic airports pass through the NIN verification system? What means of identification would be used to verify them?” he asked.

Another X user, Ademax, @Ademaxworld, also faulted the requirement as unnecessary, maintaining that identity fraud and ticketing abuses could be tackled without exposing passengers’ personal data to possible security breaches.

“You don’t need our equivalent of social security numbers to fly domestically in Nigeria. Saying it’s to tackle fake identities and ticketing racketeering is ridiculous, as there should be other ways of doing that without further exposing passengers’ NIN to hackers,” he wrote.

For Hon Jay, @Zellencekelly, the issue is not whether airport security should be strengthened but whether NIN should become the only acceptable means of identification.

“Improving airport security is commendable, but making NIN the sole requirement for domestic flights unfairly excludes Nigerians with other valid means of identification. Security should not become a barrier to citizens’ freedom of movement,” he said.

Government’s position

Keyamo said VPASS was introduced to curb identity fraud, prevent unauthorised entry into airport departure lounges, tackle ticketing irregularities and ensure the accuracy of passenger manifests.

He explained that the system would first be introduced at the Lagos airport before its eventual rollout across other domestic airports in the country.

He said the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to transform Nigerian airports into smart facilities, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to modernise aviation infrastructure.

The minister cited bulk ticket purchases and subsequent resale to other travellers using different identities as one of the malpractices the VPASS platform was designed to curb.

The minister said connecting passengers’ personal details to their NINs would enable aviation authorities to verify identities more effectively, enhance accountability and reinforce security procedures.

Keyamo explained that VPASS would be restricted to domestic flights, noting that international passenger verification was already handled under a separate framework involving the Ministry of Interior and other relevant agencies.

He further revealed that the Federal Executive Council had approved the project, which was being executed through a public-private partnership, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would oversee the equipment and its operations.

The minister instructed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to ensure that all airlines completed their integration with the platform by 31 December 2026.

When approached for comments, the spokesperson of the Airlines Association of Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, declined to speak on the matter, stating, “We have no reaction.”

As the January 2027 implementation date draws closer, public debate over the policy is expected to persist. Although the need for safer airports and accurate passenger records is widely recognised, the government faces the task of reassuring travellers that the system will enhance their safety without imposing additional difficulties.

For passengers, the central concern remains whether Nigeria can strengthen aviation security without making domestic air travel more restrictive and inconvenient for the people it is intended to serve.

Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

Akinlotan is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over eight years of experience reporting on politics, social justice, motoring, railways, and aviation. His work focuses on accountability, public interest, and social change, producing stories that inspire reform and amplify underrepresented voices. Akinlotan’s reporting reflects extensive newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a strong commitment to accurate, impact-driven journalism.

Punch Nigeria Limited