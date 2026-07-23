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Burnham dispensed with the usual lectern to speak without notes in his first address as prime minister. EPA/NEIL HALL

The UK’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, has taken on the leadership of the country at a divisive and unstable time. The divisions stem from attitudes over immigration and its economic and cultural impacts, as well as the apparent instability of the UK political system.

As Burnham prepared to deliver his first speech as prime minister, he walked up Downing Street to applauding party members. This fits Burnham’s preferred form of communicating, given he has prided himself on being a politician who connects with voters directly. He also greeted his friend and ally, the mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotherham, solidifying the image of a “northern takeover” of Number 10.

And as he made his way to the mic, the absence of a lectern removed a physical obstacle between him and the audience. This enabled Burnham to be more open, more physical and more direct – while also being less formal. This lack of formality, however, did not dilute his prognosis and treatment of the problems facing the UK.

‘Circuit-breaker’

He acknowledged that he was the seventh prime minister since 2016, which led into his acceptance that he is assuming office in far from normal times. Burnham linked this to the argument that conventional politics is not working in the UK, and that “this moment will be a circuit-breaker” that will represent a new “political model” and “economic model”.

What’s more, he drew upon the consequences of the Thatcher revolution of the 1980s, and its impact on those parts of the country that did not benefit. But invoking the 1980s highlights the criticism that Burnham has yet to accept and move on from Thatcherism, which remains a “go-to” criticism of global fiscal policy. More generally, he outlined plans to build more council homes, and to combat rough sleeping. To address these problems, Burnham promised a ten-year plan to reform how politics is conducted in the UK.

He is not, needless to say, the first to suggest radical changes to political structures are necessary. Indeed, then-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg promised a “new politics” way back in 2010. Now though, Burnham appears to be putting such change at the heart of his administration.

The speech was concise and concluded with a call to action – to believe in and have hope for Britain again. The extent to which he can be successful depends, of course, on economic realities. Costly plans given the UK’s economic position may prove to be too expensive to deliver, given that taxation stands at record levels, and growth is anaemic.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram welcomed Burnham to Downing Street. MARTIN DALTON/Alamy Live News

Burnham, dubbed “the king of the north” by supporters during his tenure as mayor, in fact has a mixed record in Greater Manchester. Despite the city-region now being in greater debt than before he became mayor, his reputation for success was built across the country during the COVID pandemic. At this time, he defended Manchester against decisions made by prime minister Boris Johnson.

And Burnham’s time as mayor kept him out of the divisions and arguments of Westminster and shielded him from the backbiting and disappointments presided over by Starmer. Burnham will want to avoid starting his premiership on such a downbeat rhetorical tone.

Indeed, Labour has now turned to Burnham to lead with more positive “vibes”. But, having secured the leadership without an election, he will find it difficult to lead unless he makes it clear who he is and why he should be prime minister. He holds the constitutional mandate to govern but lacks a political mandate, which arguably was gifted to the Labour party in 2024. But Burnham did not stand in that election, and thus did not run on that manifesto.

A leadership election enables candidates to set out their plans, background and political values. They introduce candidates to the party, and the wider country who may be unfamiliar with their priorities. Burnham’s coronation deprives him of the benefits of having secured the leadership via an electoral test.

The lack of robust media scrutiny will also make it difficult for him to craft a narrative, as will the absence of parliamentary scrutiny until the end of the summer recess in September. So, his first speech outside Number 10 was vital, as his first opportunity to introduce himself to the country, to those not familiar with internal Labour party politics, and to set the tone of his leadership.

What we can see already is that Burnham’s communication style contrasts sharply with that of Starmer. Burnham is a more effective communicator because he uses emotion to look forward, while Starmer used logic to look backwards.

Burnham has rhetorical skills that may make him more convincing to audiences who are instinctively sceptical of those making promises that may never materialise.

Andrew S. Roe-Crines, University of Liverpool

The Conversation Africa, Inc.