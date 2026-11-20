By Vincent Ujumadu, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

AWKA — President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declared that no part of Nigeria could rival the enterprise of the South-East, saying the geopolitical zone has proven again and again that the salvation of Nigeria rests on the promise to make the nation’s economy globally competitive.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, spoke at the inauguration of the ‘SoluTinubu 2027’ mega rally in Awka.

This was as Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is the Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra State, handed the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, flag to the President, declaring his support for the Tinubu’s re-election and urging Ndigbo to align with what he described as the winning team ahead of the 2027 general elections.

We’ll deliver good governance, prosperity – Shettima

Receiving the flag, Shettima commended Anambra people for the massive turnout and assured the people of Anambra and the South-East of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on its campaign promises, if re-elected.

Shettima declared that the welfare and prosperity of the South-East region have been at the forefront of President Tinubu’s agenda since his first day in office.

He said targeted federal initiatives, critical infrastructure investments and inclusive governance remain central to uplifting the region and fostering lasting prosperity across all five South-Eastern states.

Speaking as a titled friend of the region, Shettima said: ”So, I am speaking to you today as a titled friend of the Igbo, as the Enyi Ndigbo of Anambra State, as the Enyioma Ndigbo I of Abia State, and as the Aka Ekpuchi nwa I of Ebonyi State.

”I am here to assure you that your President, our leader, President Tinubu, the Eze Udo of Igboland, has made the welfare and prosperity of the South-East a top priority since the very day he was sworn into office.”

”No part of Nigeria could rival the enterprise of the South-East,” he said, adding that the geopolitical zone has proven again and again that the salvation of Nigeria rests on the promise to make the nation’s economy globally competitive.

He pointed out that while the Tinubu administration has answered the “challenge in the most eloquent way possible,” it is proudly returning to the region to share the news that the economy is growing at an unprecedented pace after a series of difficult reforms.

Phony statistics don’t win polls

Senator Shettima appealed to the people of Anambra State to re-elect President Tinubu, basing his case not only on the effectiveness of the President’s reforms, which have brought higher federal allocations to the state, but also on the argument that the Presidency cannot be won merely by reciting phony statistics about developing nations.

His words: “So, we have come to you today to seek your support to renew our mandate. This is not only because our reforms have made more money available to Anambra State, as they have to all South-East states and to all states of the federation.

”The road to the Presidency cannot be paved with cramming bogus statistics about Bangladesh, like someone we all know. Anambra Kwenu, we must keep this unbeatable bond alive because there is no party that offers Ndigbo a more promising road to the Presidential Villa than the APC.”

Stating that the performance of the Tinubu administration was clearly visible, the Vice President noted that the wave of opposition leaders endorsing the President was unprecedented.

”I know you have seen our performance for yourselves, and your governor has never failed to acknowledge it. Never before have we witnessed, on this scale, leading figures of opposition parties defying partisan conventions to endorse the President of another party for election. This is a remarkable moment in our political history, and we do not take it for granted,” he declared.

Positive impact

The VP outlined the administration’s positive impact on the South-East, highlighting the roll out of Operation UDO KA, designed to ensure Mondays are as safe as any other day and to neutralise those destroying businesses in the region.

He also noted the rehabilitation of the First Niger Bridge, alongside ongoing work on the Anambra access-road component of the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway and the Onitsha–Owerri corridor.

Senator Shettima described Anambra State as “the home of the political giants, intellectuals, industrialists and technocrats who have defined” Nigeria’s history, recalling that the first Nigerian President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, an Igbo man from Anambra, “was an enduring reminder of what happens when we collaborate to form a unified front.”

He described Soludo, as a quintessential embodiment of the late Azikiwe, saying he readily calls to mind the Zik of Africa.

”He (Soludo) is, like Zik of blessed memory, an intellectual of encyclopaedic distinction. He is, like Zik, a pan-Nigerian advocate with practical insights into the nature of power. He is, like Zik, a scholar whose work preceded his entry into elected office.

”These two men have shown us the possibility of an enduring bridge between the Igbo and the rest of Nigerians, and we shall honour what they have sacrificed to compel us to think beyond the confines of our ethnicities, our regions, our religions, our languages and our political affiliations,” he added.

The rally attracted prominent political figures, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; former Anambra governor and ex-Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole; and APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

Winning team

Soludo described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as the winning team, insisting that no opposition party had presented a credible alternative. He urged Anambra and other South-East residents to support the President for the security and prosperity of the region.

“This is the winning team and Ndigbo must stand with the winning team,” he said.

The governor, who said the Tinubu administration had rescued the economy and was moving it towards shared prosperity, cited ongoing federal projects and others in the pipeline as reasons the South-East should support the President.

“We will gain nothing by wasting our votes again. Let us partner with the President,” he said.

Presenting the APGA flag, Soludo declared: “We are representing APGA, and we are presenting our own party flag to the President.”

Soludo said the handover made the rally unlike any other. He said it was the first time APGA was presenting its flag to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as its presidential candidate.

Averting 2023 loss

He also reminded the crowd that Anambra was where the ticket did worst in 2023. According to him, it recorded 5,111 votes, or 0.8 per cent. “Ndi Anambra, are we going to do far better than 2023? We will not be there again,” he said.

He urged Anambra voters to reverse the state’s 2023 presidential election outcome, when Tinubu secured only 0.8 per cent of the votes, compared with the 73 per cent mandate Soludo won in his second-term governorship election.

Soludo said his party’s statewide town hall engagements had been a conversation, not an argument, about the collective survival and prosperity of the Igbo nation.

Acknowledging public grievances and emotions, he argued that the Igbo could not afford political isolation.

“In a democracy, what leverage do we have other than our votes and alliance with the whole country? What do we gain by wasting our votes again?” he asked.

He said supporting a Southern president to complete an eight-year tenure before power returned to the North was the most strategic way to secure the region’s interests, infrastructure and security.

Soludo also argued that Tinubu did not need to rig the election to win, insisting that the President’s record and the absence of a credible opposition alternative had put his ticket in a strong position.

He urged Ndigbo to “join this moving train” rather than abandon what he called a winning team.

Four parties for Tinubu

Earlier, APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, announced the alliance of APGA, APC and two other parties at the rally. He said: “The chairman of PDP is not here, but he is well in his spirit. The chairman of Accord is here. We are four in one. Four political parties supporting one candidate. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Yilwatda then invited Soludo, to present the APGA flag, with Vice President Shettima receiving it on Tinubu’s behalf.

Yilwatda said the President had shown confidence in the South-East by giving its sons key roles. He named the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who he said is constructimg good roads.

He said even the opposition used those roads. “Even Peter Obi is using our roads. Atiku is using our roads. Those roads are constructed by your son, Umahi,” he said.

Yilwatda described Tinubu as the most experienced and formidable of the candidates, pointing to his record as Lagos State governor and at the centre. He said the President had stabilised the economy and fixed roads, power and education.

Oshiomhole

On his part, Oshiomhole kicked against South Easterners promising to do four years if elected, saying the zone must do eight years like other zones when it reaches its turn.

‘Vote for Tinubu, reintegrate Igbo’ — Uzodimma

Uzodimma said the rally was aimed at delivering a message of redemption to the South-East, urging the Igbo, particularly Anambra people, to get their political calculations right by voting for the APC in 2027.

He said the region now enjoyed better federal representation and that several abandoned roads had been revived and completed.

“The South-East region has suffered neglect for a long time, but the era of lamentation should be over,” he said.

“A vote for Tinubu is to vote for Nigeria’s unity and reintegration of Igbo into Nigeria.”

Kalu said education had improved under Tinubu, citing increased salaries for lecturers and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, for students.

He said the President meant well for the Igbo, adding that the establishment of the South-East Development Commission would help revive the region’s industrial base.

“President Tinubu means well for Igbo people. He gave us the South-East Development Commission and with that we will set up a gas infrastructure that will bring our factories back,” he said.

Lagging behind

Umahi said the South-East could no longer afford to lag behind in national politics, adding that Tinubu had integrated the region into the national development process.

He said a significant proportion of infrastructure projects being executed by the Federal Government were located in the South-East.

“I assure you that President Tinubu will win. God bless us as you vote for APC,” he said.

Ngige sparks drama over ‘top-to-bottom’ voting

There was a mild drama at the rally when Ngige urged Anambra residents to vote for the APC in the presidential, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

Speaking in Igbo, the former governor said the people had one target.

“We will vote for the APC from top to bottom,” he said, drawing reactions from participants, including Soludo, who stood beside him and reminded him that the rally was a joint effort.

Ngige, however, later told APGA members that they were free to make their own choices at the polls.

“Okay, members of APGA — freedom of choice — when you get to the polling booth, vote for the better place,” he said.

He maintained that while voters could choose between APGA and APC candidates, Anambra needed to connect with the Federal Government at the centre through the ruling party.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria