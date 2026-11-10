I watched a video clip recently that sent me thinking seriously about the issue of rotational presidency in Nigeria. Coincidentally, the clip is about the man, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of Nigeria who in 2023 brought the issue to light again. President Tinubu rode on the back of this ethnic issue to win his presidency. He chose Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, a city renowned for its independence and war prowess in the Yoruba nation to deliver his request.

At that Abeokuta townhall meeting, he told the story of how he had helped Muhammadu Buhari, the president he succeeded, win his presidency. Buhari, having fielded two Igbo Christians as his running mate in two consecutive presidential runs and having lost on those two occasions, concluded that even if he chose the Pope as his running mate, the Igbo will still not vote for him. By this, Buhari meant that the voting behaviour in the east is not religion - determined but ethnic - centered.

According to Tinubu, Buhari decided to invite him to run with him. Bola Tinubu is a Yoruba Muslim. If things had not changed a Buhari/ Tinubu pair would have been the second Muslim/Muslim ticket in Nigeria. The first was Abiola/Kingibe. But things changed when Buhari reneged on his promise to Tinubu but rather had Tinubu nominate a running mate for him. Who nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo is still being contested, but eventually Yemi Osinbajo emerged on the ticket with Buhari, which they won by a combination of Buhari’s cult support from the north and Bola Tinubu’s Yoruba regional votes. Though the ticket won and ran a lackluster government for eight years, discerning Nigerians acknowledge that it was a failed ticket, one that pushed the nation to the brink of utter economic ruin that the succeeding Bola Tinubu presidency is struggling with without any likelihood of success.

Those who have analyzed the political make-up of Bola Tinubu and are positing him as a good model for the country’s political development have pointed to his ability to wait as a political positive. Bola Tinubu was first a governor in Lagos State and has since then built bridges to various and diverse parts of Nigeria. Even the east that became so problematic for Buhari over which he gave up did not give that problem to Tinubu. He was seen in the house of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu literally prostrating for the mother of Kalu. Though the act did not win him the Igbo vote, it at least won the heart of Kalu and his mother.

At his Abeokuta townhall meeting, Bola Tinubu boldly declared that having rescued Buhari, a Fulani man from political failure, it was the turn of his Yoruba people and that among the Yoruba ethnicity, it was his own turn to emerge president of the nation. The Yoruba word he used, “emilokan”, ( it is my turn) gained a quick entry into the country’s political dictionary. It got the Yoruba nation rallying behind Tinubu. Together with his money, which he used to great effect in mobilising the electorate, Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidency.

But the circulating video clip of Bola Tinubu in Akwa Ibom State where he had to be prevented from stumbling has put a lie to this theory that the way Bola Tinubu emerged as the president was a good political strategy to hold the seriously fractured nation together. A friend even challenged me that without rotational presidency, the Fulani will permanently dominate the presidency. I doubt that, if certain things are put in place. But this constant stumbling of Tinubu is a very good warning against rotational presidency.

Truly, Bola Tinubu displayed an admirable waiting spirit in the fulfillment of his ambition to rule the nation. I meant every letter of it when I wrote that Tinubu wanted to rule the nation and not that he wanted to serve the nation. Rulers like him will wait till anytime since what they aim at is very personal to them and not to the people. Rulers are not visionaries; they are megalomaniacs who want to serve themselves and their narrow acolytes. They use people; they don’t serve them. Bola Tinubu’s first term demonstrated this thinking. While the country’s poor have continued to be poorer, the very few rich have continued to be richer.

You hardly find any rich person in Nigeria criticizing Bola Tinubu and his administration but the poor have been growling and growling. Tony Elumelu, the banking guru, is full of praise for Bola Tinubu whose policies have stabilized oil operations in the Niger Delta area. Tony Elumelu had to cry out during the era of President Muhammadu Buhari that his oil was being stolen. Now with Tinubu’s policies, that has stopped. How did the oil theft stop? Bola Tinubu reportedly gave a $20 million contract to Asari Dokubo to watch the pipelines. Buhari also gave a similar contract to Tantita, a company owned by another Niger Delta militant named Government “Tompolo” Ekpemupolo.

Asari Dokubo will soon become the ruler of his people; he will be the Amanayabo. He hired a young man to cry before him in a very loud shout: Amanayabo of the source. It was the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, that first gave himself the title of the source. Honestly I don’t know what it means but I think that maybe Ooni Sijuwade was saying the earth originated with him. Of course we know the popular Ile-Ife myth that the world began at Ile-Ife, a prominent Yoruba city in Osun State. How will Asari Dokubo not make a similar claim if he has $20 million in his purse. Of course, Tompolo, the owner of Tantita, is also contesting the ownership of Fidelity Bank, a bank where Peter Obi had the majority share. Peter Obi can’t possibly contend effectively with Tompolo. Peter Obi is a trader who became rich and wants to become president; Tompolo got his wealth by doing almost nothing. So Peter Obi not only have Tinubu to contend with for the presidency, he also has the challenge of deciding whether he will have any bank to go back to after he loses the presidency. Don’t let us discuss whether he will lose the presidency for now. But no rich man is blaming Tinubu.

What’s wrong with Bola Tinubu? Apart from his draconian economic policies which are driving the poor into more poverty and enriching the rich by the day, people say Tinubu is not enjoying his presidency; that he has become too old to be effective. He said it was the last time he would be in Makkah for the lesser Hajj and that he had nothing more to hope for except the good of Nigeria. But that’s not the truth; he has not enough energy again to accomplish his wishes, good or bad. He wouldn’t like the dishonor of being held by the hand to walk every little distance. Even King Charles of Britain had to do that when Tinubu visited him.

I don’t blame Bola Tinubu for that, I rather blame the Nigerian ethnicity which did not use him when he was younger to allow him to empty himself out for this needy nation. I’m sure he will be regretting that in his times of reflection. So while Bola Tinubu waited for so long, his waiting did not allow him to be used at a time where he can be more useful and productive to the nation. I saw the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the way she wrapped her shoulder around with a fabric gazing helplessly at her stumbling husband, possibly wondering how glorious it would have been if the husband had been president at a younger age.

Umaru Yaradua had to suffer the same fate. He had to wait for Olusegun Olusegun, who was the choice of the rotational presidency argument. Obasanjo had to be forced on the nation by the northern oligarchy in order to assuage the Yoruba after deceptive General Ibrahim Babangida had seized power in a military coup; wasted the time of the nation for eight years and still did not want to quit causing a very wild protest in the southwest to pressure him, in his words to ‘step aside.” Standard English language users are still looking exactly for what that phrase means in the Nigeria context. Yar’Adua spent his first two years reversing all President Obasanjo did because he was acting out the script his Fulani cabal told him about Obasanjo. And when he was ready to begin his own work he fell sick and died. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a man favoured by what looked divine; though young spent his reign in ethnic fear. He packed his government full of Igbo and his ethnic Ijaw because he thought that was the only way of assurance of stability for himself. He also satisfied the Fulani because he thought he will be safer with them around him because they are power brokers. Rather than save him, apart from stealing in his cabinet they rallied behind Muhammadu Buhari to deny him a second term for him.

Nigeria needs more than this ethnic arrangement to have a good and progressive nation. The nation needs a young man who can gather the whole nation round himself and a vision which is national. We need a man or a woman who is young and vibrant enough to deliver Nigeria from its many problems. Men and women of vision are usually impatient because they want their visions accomplished on time. They want all of what they dream offloaded within their time. They need youthfulness to do that. They don’t want to be seen stumbling at every little step.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos