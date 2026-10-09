“A commitment to justice and human dignity”: South ...

What we’re covering

• The Nobel Peace Prize has gone to human rights pioneer Navi Pillay. The South African was integral to the anti-apartheid movement, served as a judge on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and recently led the UN commission that concluded Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

• The committee said Pillay “held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to the victims of violence and conflict.” But they are yet to notify the new Nobel laureate. Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes said “my message to her would be: if you see a Norwegian number calling, please pick up.”

• US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he deserves the peace prize, saying this week that it “would be a great discredit” to the Nobel committee if it did not select him for the honor.

Navi Pillay, in her own words

Navi Pillay poses during a photo session in Johannesburg, South Africa, on January 20, 2023.

Wikus de Wet/AFP/Getty Images

In a CNN op-ed five years ago, Navi Pillay reflected on her life’s work, human rights in South Africa and the state of international law 75 years after the Nuremberg Trials laid its foundations.

“As a law student in 1963, I was intrigued by the Nuremberg cases I pored over in the library; they gave me a framework for understanding apartheid-era crimes, and how the law could tackle state-sponsored violence and inequality,” she wrote.

“I became a lawyer in 1967 when no law firm would employ me as a ‘colored person.’ I defended anti-apartheid activists, exposed the torture of political detainees, and successfully sued to prevent the torture of my own detained husband. I won access to lawyers for political prisoners, including Nelson Mandela. The first judge’s chambers I entered was my own, in 1995, as the first non-White woman to serve on the High Court.”

She wrote about her time as one of the first judges elected to serve on the International Criminal Court, the body established in 2002 to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“While the creation of the ICC itself was a remarkable achievement, and it has accomplished some notable successes, our work is still only beginning,” she wrote. “When I look around the world, I see the gap between our aspirations and the experiences of victims worldwide.”

“The path toward implementation of the Nuremberg principles is a symbol of humanity’s aspiration and progress toward justice. We are morally obliged to continue our collective work toward a more just and peaceful future on behalf of next generations.”

Nobel Committee warns of international law “being under attack”

By Issy Ronald

Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes speaks at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, in Oslo on Friday.

Javad Parsa/NTB/Reuters

Every Nobel Peace Prize carries a powerful message imbued with the prestige of this award.

With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee “wants to remind the world that the rule of law, national and international, underpins the system we have set up peace and resolve conflicts non-violently,” said its chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes today.

That system of international law is “under tremendous pressure, and its institutions are under attack,” Frydnes added.

“We see a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks and global respect for law and justice,” he said. “Whenever might overtakes right, it undermines stability, trust and peaceful co-existence.”

He continued: “History has shown that a world operating without the rule of law is unjust, unwise and inhumane. The judges – those who guard the thin red line between order and chaos – are therefore highly deserving of our praise.”

“But today, as these same judges are sanctioned, and their institutions are under attack, we need people of courage, vision and determination – qualities that Navi Pillay demonstrates in her work on the bench,” Frydnes added.

See the moment Navi Pillay is awarded this year’s peace prize

By Duarte Mendonca

A short while ago, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announced Navi Pillay as the recipient of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Watch the moment here.

Navi Pillay wins the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Who is Navi Pillay, this year’s peace prize winner?

By Issy Ronald

Navi Pillay’s early career was defined by her work as an anti-apartheid lawyer in her native South Africa.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Navi Pillay, 85, is a South African anti-apartheid lawyer turned international jurist who has “been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted,” the Nobel committee said.

She has served as a judge on the world’s most important courts of international law, including the International Criminal Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Court of Justice, as well as serving as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights between 2008-2014.

Before turning to international law, she was integral to the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, acting as a defense attorney for anti-apartheid activists and helping to secure rights for those imprisoned on Robben Island.

She was also the first Black woman to serve on the High Court in South Africa and became the first woman to start a law practice in her home province of Natal, in South Africa.

By Lauren Kent

Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes announces Navi Pillay as the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner.

Javad Parsa/NTB/Reuters

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, said in a news conference that they have not yet been able to reach winner Navi Pillay to notify her of the award.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach Navi Pillay, as far as I know. So my message to her would be: if you see a Norwegian number calling, please pick up.”

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee

“I would love to talk to you very soon,” he added.

Norway’s international dialing code is +47, in case any Nobel laureates are wondering.

Nobel Committee praises Pillay for “exceptional courage” in legal field

By Lauren Kent

Nobel committee praises Peace Prize winner Pillay’s “exceptional courage”

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The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised 2026 peace laureate Navi Pillay for her “exceptional courage and integrity” in the legal field and for her “efforts to promote peace and international law.”

In their announcement of the award today, the committee said that Pillay’s “commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career.”

In Pillay’s time as a judge of the International Criminal Court, “she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence,” said Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. “Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthen the institutions of international law.”

“Navi Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to the victims of violence and conflict,” he added. “In all the positions she has held, she has stressed the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law.”

Nobel Peace Prize goes to Navi Pillay for her efforts to promote international law

By Issy Ronald

South African judge Navi Pillay speaks during a press conference in Geneva on June 18, 2025.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

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