By Oluwagbemisola Sadare

Temitope Osoba

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Yoruba actress Temitope Osoba, popularly known as Tope Osoba.

News of her passing emerged on Tuesday after actor Alesh Sanni announced it in an emotional post shared on social media. The actor, who described Osoba as both a colleague and a close friend, expressed shock and grief over the loss.

“Couldn’t sleep since last night; it’s well. Rest in peace, my dearest sister, Temitope Osoba. We had an amazing time and good memories together, till we meet again. I really dunno what to say mehn, gosh,” Sanni wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Osoba’s family nor her management had released an official statement on the circumstances surrounding her death. The cause of death has also not been disclosed.

The announcement has since sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom took to social media to celebrate the actress’ life and contributions to Yoruba cinema.

Osoba was widely recognised for her performances in the Yoruba movie industry, where she built a reputation for portraying diverse characters across family dramas, comedies and traditional-themed productions. Among the films she featured in are Ile Owo, Omo Iya Kan and Gucci Girls.

Her death comes barely a year after she made an emotional return to acting following a successful battle with breast cancer. In 2025, Osoba revealed that she had undergone surgery and radiation treatment after discovering a lump in her breast during a self-examination. She later announced that she was cancer-free and expressed gratitude to colleagues, fans and well-wishers whose financial and emotional support helped her through treatment.

At the time of her return, the actress said the life-threatening experience had transformed her outlook on life and inspired her to use her platform to raise awareness about breast cancer while pursuing new acting opportunities. She described herself as stronger, more resilient and determined to inspire others through her story.

Her passing has come as a painful surprise to many who celebrated her recovery and welcomed her return to the screen. Although no further details have been released, colleagues and admirers continue to pay tribute to her legacy, remembering her as a talented actress whose resilience in the face of illness inspired many.

Further information regarding funeral arrangements is expected to be announced by her family in the coming days.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.