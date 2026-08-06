by Ngozi Ibe

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of acclaimed filmmaker and director Dimbo Atiya.

News of his passing was announced on social media by Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan, who paid tribute to the late director and expressed sadness over the loss.

Although the cause of death has not been made public, the announcement has sparked an outpouring of grief from colleagues, actors and fans, many of whom have taken to social media to celebrate Dimbo Atiya’s contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Renowned for his work behind the camera, Atiya earned respect for directing and producing several notable projects, helping to shape the careers of many actors while contributing to the growth of Nollywood.

Tributes have continued to pour in from members of the entertainment industry, who described him as a talented filmmaker, mentor and creative force whose legacy will endure through his work.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

May his soul rest in peace.

Ngozi Ibe

Ngozi Ibe is a Reporter with Leadership Newspaper, specialising in lifestyle, culture, and human-interest reporting. She is known for in-depth features that offer thoughtful insight into society, identity, and everyday experiences, earning her a reputation as a trusted and authoritative voice on her beat.

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