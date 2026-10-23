Francis Duru

Francis Duru. Credit: Instagram | francis.duru

By

Hannah Johnson

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has died at the age of 57 following a brief illness.

His family announced his death on his official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, expressing appreciation to fans and well-wishers for their support.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness.

“We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement read.

Duru’s death comes months after he dismissed reports that he was battling a life-threatening illness.

In June, concern spread among fans and colleagues after a video showing the actor looking frail circulated on social media.

Responding to the reports, Duru shared a video on Instagram in which he described the footage as “fabricated and malicious”.

Born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, Duru completed his primary and secondary education in the country before relocating to Nigeria for university studies.

He gained admission to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he studied Theatre Arts and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996.

Duru began his acting career in 1989 with Missing Mark, a film directed by the late Ndubuisi Oko.

However, he gained wider recognition in 1995 after featuring in Rattlesnake, an action-comedy produced by the late filmmaker Amaka Igwe. He played Ahanna in the film.

Throughout his career, Duru received several awards and honours for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry. He was also named a United Nations ambassador of peace in recognition of his influence on young people.

In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) award at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa.

Duru married his wife, Adokiye, in 2003, and they had four children together. The family lost one of their children, Ifeanyi, in August 2024.

Hannah Johnson

Hannah Johnson is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over three years of professional experience in reporting, storytelling, and digital content creation. She blends traditional reporting skills with a modern, digital-first approach to journalism, producing content tailored for both web and social platforms. Hannah is skilled at turning complex topics into clear, engaging, and relatable stories that resonate with a wide audience. Her work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a strong commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism.

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